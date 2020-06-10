& # 39; Live P.D. & # 39; canceled by A&E amid ongoing protests against police brutality – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: A&E has canceled its flagship series and one of the highest rated basic cable shows. A week later Live P.D. was carried away in the wake of George Floyd's death, the parenthesis of the reality series became permanent.

The decision was made jointly by A&E and MGM's Big Fish Entertainment, which produces the show.

"This is a critical moment in our nation's history and we have made the decision to cease production in PD Live " The network said in a statement to Up News Info. “In the future, we will determine if there is a clear path to tell the stories of the community and the police officers whose role is to serve them. And with that, we will meet with community and civil rights leaders, as well as police departments. ”

Related story & # 39; Police & # 39; canceled by Paramount Network; Return & # 39; Live PD & # 39; evaluated by A&E

The cancellation of P.S. Live comes a day after Paramount Network disconnected other docuseries with police, longstanding Police At the time, A&E was still evaluating whether the program could return at the right time. Last night, presenter Dan Abrams addressed viewers of the show on Twitter.

"To all of you asking if #LivePD coming back. . . The answer is yes, "he wrote." All of us associated with the program are as committed as ever. We are still discussing some details, but I want to assure you #LivePDNation that we are not abandoning you. "

Ultimately, both the network and the producer concluded on Wednesday that there was currently no way forward for the show in its current form, as protesters and politicians are calling for police reform after Floyd's death. while a policeman immobilized her. arrest.

Cancellation occurs one month after A&E renewal PD live for an additional 160 episodes.

P.S. Live It was the # 1 entry-level cable show on Fridays and Saturdays in 2019 and has helped A&E become a leading cable network. The series hit the top spots during the week during the pandemic when live sporting events were suspended, drawing a total of approximately 3 million viewers per weekend.

Broadcast on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. at 12 a.m. P.S. Live It was introduced by Dan Abrams with analysis by Tom Morris Jr. and Sgt. Sean & # 39; Sticks & # 39; Larkin. He followed police departments across the country in real time as they patrolled their cities. Executive producers of Big Fish Entertainment were Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D’Agostino and John Zito.