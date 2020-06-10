& # 39; How my photo ended up breaking Android phones & # 39;

Image copyright

Gaurav Agrawal, a scientist and amateur photographer living in San Diego, couldn't believe it when he suddenly started to see a photograph he took last summer appearing on the news.

He took it at St Mary Lake in Glacier National Park, Montana, a "magic night,quot; in August 2019.

He shared the plugin on the Flickr photo platform and thought no more about it.

However, an error meant that when the image was set as wallpaper, some Android phones failed.

The headphones turned on and off repeatedly, requiring a factory reset, which meant that all the data on them was erased.

Last week, a tweet about the bug went viral, and Mr. Agrawal contacted me.

"I did not do anything intentionally," he said. "I am sad because people ended up having problems."

It seems to happen in some, but not all brands of phones running version 10 of the Android operating system. It is not advisable to try it.

"It was a magical night," Agrawal told the about the night he took the photo, in the park with his wife. It was his third trip there, in search of the perfect image.

"It was gloomy and cloudy, and we thought there was not going to be a great sunset. We were about to leave when things started to change."

He took the photo with his Nikon camera and then made a small edit with the Lightroom editing software.

And that's where the error came in.

Lightroom offers two color mode options to export the final result, and the one you chose is the one that seems to confuse some Android phones.

I wasn't aware of the problem because I had never tried it.

"I didn't know the format would do this," he said. "I have an iPhone and my wallpaper is always a picture of my wife."

Agrawal has more than 10,000 followers on the Flickr photography platform and has published his work in National Geographic magazine.

"I was hoping my photo had gone 'viral' for good reason, but maybe that's for another time," he said.

"I'm going to use the other format from now on."

For those who don't know the background, Ken Munro and Dave Lodge from partners at the security firm Pen Test have an explanation of what went wrong:

"Because digital photos have improved in quality, phones should check the 'color space' of the image to determine how to display it correctly.

"This is how a phone knows how to show exactly the right shade of green, for example.

"There are different ways to define the color space. Some spaces have specialized uses in graphic design, so sometimes you will see images that are not in the usual & # 39; standard RGB & # 39; format. It is also possible to deliberately create images that have more color information than some devices can handle.

"What happened here is that the way some phones handle these cases has gone wrong."

"The phone fails because it doesn't know how to handle it properly, and the software developers probably hadn't considered that this could happen."