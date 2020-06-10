& # 39; Fleabag & # 39 ;, & # 39; Chernobyl & # 39; and & # 39; Succession & # 39; Named Winners of the 2020 Peabody Awards

Amazon Studios / HBO

& # 39; Surviving R. Kelly & # 39 ;, meanwhile, receives a documentary honor from the panel of Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, and & # 39; Dolly Parton & # 39; s America & # 39; ensures the podcast wink.

"Flea bag","Chernobyl"and"Succession"They have been named among the 30 most compelling and motivating television series to win the 2020 Peabody Awards.

"Dickinson"," David makes man ","The Simpsons","When they see us","Ramy","Watchers"and"Strange things"He has also been honored by the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication panel at the University of Georgia, while documentaries noted for Peabody's applause include"Apollo 11"," For Sama ","Surviving R. Kelly"and" The Edge of Democracy ".

"Dolly parton& # 39; America & # 39; picked up a podcast wink, along with "Did you hear George's podcast?" and "Threshold: the refuge".

Was previously announced Cicely Tyson he had been honored with the 2020 Peabody Lifetime Career Achievement Award.