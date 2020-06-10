37-year-old Dallas man found dead of "homicidal violence,quot; in his home – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Dallas Police Department homicide detectives are asking for the public's help in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old man.

Police found Gabriel Ortiz Soto in the 2300 block of Engle Avenue on Monday morning. He did not respond at home with injuries that police say are consistent with the homicidal violence.

Dallas Fire-Rescue declared him dead on the scene.

Anyone with information about Soto's death should call Det. You will contact the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-4320, or [email protected]ityhall.com. (Please see case # 100959-2020.)

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $ 5,000 for information called Crime Stoppers leading to the arrest and prosecution of this felony and other felonies. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.