3 furry cats to adopt now in Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

Are you interested in adopting a pet, or just taking a look at some cute kitties? There are dozens of deserving cats for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unwelcome pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to drive this collection of cats currently available for adoption.

(Details such as pet availability, training, vaccinations, and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact shelter for the latest information.)

Stains, mix of domestic short hair

Specks is a delightful mix of female short hair that stays in the Fortunate Feline Adoption League.

Speckles needs a special time to bond with you – he will need a home free of other cats. Speckles is already trained at home. She is already sterilized and has had all of her vaccinations.

Read more about adopting Speckles on Petfinder.

Cali, domestic mix of short hair

Cali is a feminine blend of domestic shorthair kept at the Michigan Humane Society – Detroit Center for Animal Care.

Cali has already been sterilized.

Cali is shy, friendly, and may take a little time to settle down. She loves to be stroked and touched at any time. Quick movements and noises scare Cali, so it may not be a good option for children. She has no background on dogs, so please introduce her slowly. Cali also prefers the outdoors.

Apply to adopt Cali today at Petfinder.

Isaac, domestic mix of short hair

Isaac is a male domestic shorthair blend kept by the Michigan Humane Society – Detroit Center for Animal Care.

Isaac has already been castrated and gutted.

Isaac is quite discreet but likes to be stroked. Quick movements and noises scare him. Isaac enjoys being around dogs in his foster home; However, he has IVF and does not like cats, so he must be the only cat in the home.

Read more on how to adopt Isaac in Petfinder.

This story was automatically created using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more information on what we are doing. Do you have thoughts? Go here to share your comments.