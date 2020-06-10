2 accused in connection with arson at the St. Paul nutrition store during the George Floyd riots – Up News Info

Two 19-year-olds have been charged in arson fire in a St. Paul health and nutrition store during riots in the city following the death of George Floyd.

On Tuesday, US Attorney Erica H. MacDonald announced two federal criminal complaints against Samuel Elliott Frey of Brooklyn Park and Bailey Marie Baldus of Ramsey. Both have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit an arson.

According to the allegations in the complaints, a health and nutrition store in St. Paul suffered vandalism and fire damage on May 28. On June 3, investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives determined that the damage was caused. by arson.

ATF investigators obtained video surveillance images from inside the store and were able to identify Frey and Baldus. Authorities say Frey was seen pouring flammable hand sanitizer on a shelf and setting it on fire.

The ATF and FBI urge the public to report suspected arson, use of explosive devices, or violent and destructive acts associated with the recent riots. Anyone with information specifically related to commercial fires in the Twin Cities can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), send an email to [email protected], or send information anonymously to via ReportIt.com.

In addition to the fires, the FBI is looking for people who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or advice can call 1-800-CALLFBI (800-225-5342) or send pictures or videos at FBI.gov/violence.