102 mph wind recorded in Akron overnight; significant damage reported

An exceptionally strong gust of winds swept across the eastern plains on Monday night until early Tuesday morning, causing significant damage to the city of Akron.

Winds estimated in excess of 100 mph followed a highly localized band of storms that moved through the area in northeast Colorado. The National Weather Service office in Boulder confirmed that a 102 mph gust of wind blew through the city of Akron shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

A powerful storm system moving through Colorado produced windy conditions and widespread rain in northeast CO at night. Some severe storms that unfolded on the far northeast plains produced strong and damaging winds in Washington and Logan counties after midnight. #cowx pic.twitter.com/R4fCFMCP6S – NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 9, 2020

The winds caused several reports of significant damage to the small town of some 2,000 people. A water resource specialist who experienced the storm called Tuesday's storm "the craziest wind in history,quot; on Twitter.

That was the craziest wind ever. Power lines everywhere. I called 911 to report the lines and they said it was a micro explosion. I have never seen a microburst change wind directions midway. – Joel Schneekloth (@JoelSchneekloth) June 9, 2020

Akron, Colorado had a horrible micro explosion last night that ruined our beautiful little town. @ 9NEW pic.twitter.com/O6L9Tqtyeh – 🌻 (@ kiarajanaeguy3) June 9, 2020

The strong wind was part of a narrow but powerful line of storms that moved rapidly from south to north during the night from Monday to Tuesday.

Colorado state climatologist Russ Schumacher captured the storm line in a radar loop. In the radar animation below, notice a brief but clear deep red explosion and the appearance of an archer's arc as the storm approached Akron (roughly in the middle on the map below), a classic weather signal from exceptionally strong winds.

Wowzers: The severe winds keep coming. Take a look at this little arch echo that went through Akron and Sterling around midnight at 1 a.m. A 102 mph report near Akron … CoAgMET station reported 79 mph (3 m above the ground) before possibly being knocked out. #cowx https://t.co/qMkPMTzCDY pic.twitter.com/fc0qiviVFt – Russ Schumacher (@russ_schumacher) June 9, 2020

Within those lines, a micro explosion may have occurred, adding an additional jolt to the already strong winds howling along the storm line.

A microburst is a narrow push of the wind into a storm, usually 2 miles or less in size, that can create hyperlocal wind damage. When focused on a populated area, micro bursts can greatly improve wind damage for a specific location.

During the nighttime event in Akron, gusty winds were constantly coming from the north, before suddenly shifting south. A strong wind shift like that is a likely indicator that a micro explosion was responsible for the sudden acceleration of wind speed.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no power outages were reported in Akron, according to the power outage tracking website PowerOutage.us.