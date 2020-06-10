$ 100 Billion in Forgivable Small Business Loans Still Available, But Application Time is Running Out Quickly – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – More than $ 100 billion in federal government aid is still available to small businesses. However, the time to take advantage of these forgivable loans is quickly running out.

Small businesses have until June 30 to be approved for a forgivable loan under the Payment Protection Program (PPP).

On Friday, Congress loosened the rules on loans, making it easier for companies to meet the requirements for the loan to be forgiven.

To qualify for forgiveness, borrowers now have six months to spend the PPP loan compared to two months.

The percentage of the loan required to be spent on payroll was also reduced from 75% to 60%, giving companies greater flexibility in how they can use the money.

Congress also extended the repayment window for any part of the unforgiven loan from two to five years with 1% interest.

After an initial rush for loans, the demand for loans has slowed in recent weeks largely because many companies are concerned that they do not meet the requirements for loans to be forgiven.

Shane Spillers, the owner of Eno’s Pizza and Tavern in the Bishop Arts District of Dallas, said the PPP loan his company received has provided stability during these unprecedented times as a restaurant owner.

With the loan, Spillers said he was able to avoid layoffs and bring back more laid off workers faster.

Spillers said the eight-week to 24-week extension to spend the loan has been a "game changer,quot; and will result in the forgiveness of more of his loan.

According to a Texas business survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, 78% of business owners said the PPP loan prevented layoffs and / or permits, and 66% said they avoided cutting wages. .

Texas companies have received more than $ 40 billion from the federal program, the second largest total loan to California alone.