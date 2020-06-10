10 Ukrainian soldiers wounded when the vehicle hits a roadside bomb

Ten members of the Ukrainian National Guard were injured when a Spartan armored transport vehicle hit a roadside bomb in Avdiyivka, Donetsk region, the press service of the Donetsk region prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

"A pre-trial investigation found that around 9:30 a.m. on June 9, 2020, during the travel of a military vehicle in the area of ​​the Palace of Culture at Avdiyivsky Coke and Chemical Plant, the last Spartan car in the convoy it exploded in an unidentified explosive device, "he said in a statement on an official Facebook account.

The Kiev Post reported that as a result of the explosion, 10 military personnel were injured by mine explosions. The victims received medical assistance.

The Spartan is a light armored vehicle developed by the STREIT Group. It is designed to replace conventional manned armored vehicles for operations in high threat areas. It can transport ammunition, food, fuel, and medicine to the combat zone, and it can also transport wounded troops to hospitals.

The Spartan design is divided into three main parts: the engine in the front, the crew in the middle, and the troop compartment in the rear.

The Spartan ASV can be used in off-road and urban conditions that offer high mobility and protection. The front of the Spartan is equipped with two large bulletproof windows, and each side of the hull is also equipped with small bulletproof windows that provide 180 ° observation capability for the crew from inside the vehicle.