10 minutes of happiness: Janhvi Kapoor talks about the little joys of life

A loving daughter, an obsessive sister, and a beautiful person, Janhvi Kapoor is like any young man who finds happiness in the little things in life. She loves to bake, play with her sister, and watch movies and has been doing it all during this lockdown.

In our latest episode of the 10 Minutes of Happiness with Filmfare series, our presenter and digital editor Rahul Gangwani delves into what keeps Janhvi happy and joyous even during uncertain times. Speaking about the sudden changes in life after some positive cases in her house, Janhvi told us that she is now more cautious and that leads to small fights with her sister, Khushi. Eating some mango and yogurt, she keeps him sincere as she talks about her new responsibilities as the lady of the house and the joy she finds in her.

Catch this episode and find out how Janhvi Kapoor keeps that everlasting smile on his face and what is the reason behind this.