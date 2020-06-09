Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Moscow lifts the blockade despite the spread of the virus
The strict closure of the Russian capital ended abruptly on Tuesday, while officials there continued to report more than 1,000 new daily cases of coronavirus.
The reopening of hairdressers, beauty salons, veterinary clinics and photography studios was allowed to reopen, and the city's complex digital permit system to leave the house stopped working. Other businesses will reopen in phases, including gyms in late June.
The tightening of the restrictions came as a nationwide vote loomed over the extension of the government of President Vladimir Putin. And a major military parade celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II is slated for the week before. Analysts said ending the blockade could help generate much-needed excitement.
Here are the latest updates and maps of where the virus has spread.
In other virus news:
The president of the United Nations General Assembly said Monday that world leaders would not come to New York for its annual meeting in September, the first in the UN's 75-year history.
The Hong Kong government is bailing out Cathay Pacific Airways by injecting around $ 5 billion and taking a direct stake in its operations.
The Salzburg Festival, the most important annual event of classical music and opera, will continue in August in modified form. Audiences of up to 1,000 will be allowed, about half the capacity of the main theater, and there will be 90 performances in 30 days, below the original plan of more than 200 performances in 44 days.
The Times provides free access to much of our coronavirus coverage, and our Coronavirus newsletter, like all of our newsletters, is free. Please consider supporting our journalism with a subscription.
Within the Twitter campaign in China
As the United States and China discuss the coronavirus outbreak, senior Beijing officials they are using Twitter to get to the top.
A swarm of sympathetic accounts has emerged to republish and animate government messages. But in addition to genuine supporters, many of them appear to be part of a coordinated Twitter campaign, our reporters found.
It is unclear whether the Chinese government is behind the massive tweets that support President Xi Jinping's agenda, but the Times' findings add to other recent evidence that Twitter is being used to amplify it.
Recommendations: Of the approximately 4,600 accounts republished by China's top official voices in a recent week, one in six tweeted with extremely high frequency despite having few followers. Almost one in seven tweeted almost nothing of their own, instead republishing Chinese and other official accounts.
One last goodbye to George Floyd
The funeral of George Floyd, whose murder in police custody sparked an international movement, It attracted hundreds of mourners in Houston on Tuesday.
The event came after more than two weeks of protests demanding a change in surveillance and systemic racism, and crowned five days of public monuments in Minneapolis, North Carolina and Houston. Mr. Floyd, 46, will be buried with his mother.
His words, "I can't breathe," which he said 16 times when an officer pressed his knee against his neck, have become a rallying cry. Mr. Floyd was remembered as a parent and student star athlete with big dreams for his life and community.
In a video played at the funeral, former Vice President Joe Biden offered his condolences to the family.
If you have 6 minutes, it's worth it
Afghan radio names the dead, but few still listen
Through decades of coups, invasions and endless wars, Afghans tuned in to Radio Afghanistan twice a day to hear the names of the recently deceased. Death notices were a ritual, an honor, and sometimes a status sign. For a time, the transmission filled twice its hourly space. Above, its main presenter, Mohamad Agha Zaki.
Now that everything is gone. It is not that people are not dying, but now many turn to Facebook and other social networks to spread the news. But the man at the helm says that people in rural areas are still tuning in: "This is the language of the nation. "
This is what is happening the most.
North Korea: The government cut off all communications to South Korea, promising to treat the country as an "enemy,quot;, in a sign of chilling relations. North Korea refused to pick up the phone Tuesday morning when the South made its routine daily call on the military hotline between the two countries.
US presidential campaign USA: A wave of new polls shows that former Vice President Joe Biden has a significant advantage over President Donald Trump, placing him in a stronger position to overthrow a president in power than any rival since Bill Clinton in the summer of 1992.
Snapshot: Above, the statue of King Leopold II, who oversaw the brutal colonization of the Congo in the 19th century, it was removed in Antwerp after protesters smeared it with red paint. Protesters calling on countries to confront their racist stories also brought down a statue of a slave trader in Britain.
Cook: It is crispy sour cream and chicken with onion can be dipped in fresh chives and lemon juice, or if you want something creamy for dipping, combine it with a sour cream sauce, lemon juice, and chives.
Watch: The new documentary "Born in Evin,quot; follows director Maryam Zaree as she interviews family, friends, sociologists and psychologists to try to demystify the circumstances of her birth in Iran's famous Evin prison for political dissidents.
Read: Joyce Carol Oates' new novel "Night. Sleep. Death. The stars." it assumes racism and pain, and is talking directly to this moment of pandemic and protest, writes our book critic. Also, here are five remarkable new poetry books.
Do: Designer Todd Snyder shows you how to add patches to your jeans, using a ready-to-wear bandana or old shirt.
We may venture outside, but with the virus still spreading, we are even safer inside. At home You can help make it tolerable, even fun, with ideas on what to read, cook, watch, and do.
And now for the backstory on …
Facial recognition technology
There has been an intense debate about the use of facial recognition technology in the public and private sectors.
Law enforcement agencies and some companies use it to identify suspects and victims by matching photos or videos to databases such as driver's license records. But civil liberties groups warn that facial recognition erodes privacy, reinforces prejudice against black people, and can be misused.
Timnit Gebru, leader of Google's AI artificial intelligence ethics team, explained why he believes the police should not use facial recognition. Below is an excerpt from his conversation with Shira Ovide for the latest newsletter on technology.
Shira: What are your concerns about facial recognition?
Timnit: I collaborated with Joy Buolamwini at the M.I.T. Media Lab in an analysis that found very high disparities in error rates (in facial identification systems) especially between lighter skinned men and darker skinned women. In melanoma screening, imagine that there is a screening technology that doesn't work for people with darker skin.
I also realized that even the perfect facial recognition can be misused. I am a black woman living in the United States who has faced serious consequences of racism. Facial recognition is being used against the black community.
But a police officer or eyewitness could also look at surveillance footage and police photos and mistakenly identify someone like Jim Smith. Is the software more accurate or less partial than humans?
It depends. Our analysis showed that for us, facial recognition was much less accurate than humans.
See a way to use facial recognition for law enforcement and security responsibly?
My knee jerk reaction is that many people in technology have a need to jump to a technology solution without listening to people who have been working with community leaders, police and others who propose solutions to reform the police.
It should be banned at this time. I don't know about the future.
That's it for this briefing. Until next time.
– Melina
Thank you
To Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the rest of the news break. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our latest episode is about the dismissal case of the American police force.
• Here's our Mini Crossword, and a clue: Netflix selection (four letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• A Times investigation by Michael Keller, Gabriel Dance and Nellie Bowles on online child sexual abuse was honored with the Robert F. Kennedy Award for Human Rights Journalism.