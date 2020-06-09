Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Moscow lifts the blockade despite the spread of the virus

The strict closure of the Russian capital ended abruptly on Tuesday, while officials there continued to report more than 1,000 new daily cases of coronavirus.

The reopening of hairdressers, beauty salons, veterinary clinics and photography studios was allowed to reopen, and the city's complex digital permit system to leave the house stopped working. Other businesses will reopen in phases, including gyms in late June.

The tightening of the restrictions came as a nationwide vote loomed over the extension of the government of President Vladimir Putin. And a major military parade celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II is slated for the week before. Analysts said ending the blockade could help generate much-needed excitement.

In other virus news:

The president of the United Nations General Assembly said Monday that world leaders would not come to New York for its annual meeting in September, the first in the UN's 75-year history.

The Hong Kong government is bailing out Cathay Pacific Airways by injecting around $ 5 billion and taking a direct stake in its operations.

The Salzburg Festival, the most important annual event of classical music and opera, will continue in August in modified form. Audiences of up to 1,000 will be allowed, about half the capacity of the main theater, and there will be 90 performances in 30 days, below the original plan of more than 200 performances in 44 days.

