Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

American protests come and go, but these seem different
Two weeks after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody, protests for racial justice in the United States, and now in other countries, have reached a scale and momentum that has not been seen in decades. And it seems unlikely that they will stop soon.
Our reporters took stock of this moment, speaking to protesters on the streets. Some took time off from work to participate, while others only had time after losing their jobs in the economic devastation of the coronavirus.
"We have been waiting these days to come, for these people to come to these streets," said Valerie Rivera, whose son Eric was killed by police in 2017.
Politicians are responding. They have promised to cut the police budget in New York City and dismantle the police department in Minneapolis, and Democrats have introduced an expansive bill in Congress aimed at tracking police misconduct.
Larger Image: Community organizers see a new generation of activism emerge deep and widespread anger at large racial inequalities. The prosecution of individual police officers, such as those charged in Minneapolis, seems unlikely to allay those concerns.
Latest: Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with second-degree murder in the Floyd murder, will have to post bail of up to $ 1.25 million or stay in jail. And former Vice President Joe Biden said he supported the law enforcement review but did not underfund police departments.
New Zealand says it has eliminated the coronavirus
The crowds will gather again in the restaurants. Weddings will include as many hugs and guests as happy couples want.
With no new coronavirus cases and no active cases in New Zealand, officials said Life could return to a normal pre-pandemic form. Almost all of the remaining blocking restrictions were lifted at midnight on Monday.
"While the work is not done, there is no denying that this is a milestone," said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
Context: The country of five million is one of the few, including Iceland, that appears to have eradicated the virus. But officials called for surveillance in the coming months. New Zealand's borders are still closed.
Details: New Zealand, which reported 1,504 coronavirus cases and 22 deaths, was highly praised for its approach to the virus, which combined harsh measures with clear and empathetic communication from Ms. Ardern.
Around the world: The number of new daily cases peaked on Sunday, the World Health Organization said on Monday, warning that the pandemic appeared to be worsening globally, even as some countries recover.
In other news:
Brittany He unveiled a plan Monday that requires people entering the country to isolate themselves for 14 days, frustrating airlines and travelers and baffling public health experts.
With cases sharply increasing in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that the country "slows down,quot; plans to relax more restrictions.
The Ministry of Health in Poland reported 1,151 new cases over the weekend, a record for the country. More than half came from the Silesia region, which exploits coal, in the southwest.
World recession could be worse since World War II
The coronavirus pandemic spread Reduce the world economy by 5.2 percent this year, the deepest recession since World War II, the World Bank estimated on Monday.
The forecast comes when governments around the world evaluate what they need to do to help local industries.
According to the report, countries that depend on world trade, tourism, commodity exports and external financing will be the most affected this year. Next year may bring a rebound, but a longer-than-expected pandemic could change that.
And it is official: the US economy. USA It entered a recession in February and ended a 128-month expansion, the National Bureau of Economic Research said Monday. The S,amp;P 500 ignored the news, erasing its losses for the year.
Markets: Shares in the United States and Asia rose on Monday, while markets in Europe mainly fell.
6,000 strains of bacteria under one roof
Britain's National Collection of Type Cultures contains more than 900 species of bacteria that can infect, sick, maim, and kill us, including those that cause dysentery, E. coli, gonorrhea, and salmonella. The collection, the oldest of its kind, provides scientists around the world with strains to study, test, and use for developing treatments for vaccines or drugs.
We explore The importance of studying what evolutionary biologist Stephen Jay Gould called "the dominant forms of life on Earth,quot;.
This is what is happening the most.
Buried treasure: After 10 years, a New Mexico art collector who buried a treasure in the Rocky Mountains, then challenged people to search for it, said that someone had finally found it: a bronze chest filled with nuggets, jewelry, and ancient artifacts, that according to him they were worth $ 2 million.
Israel annexation: Palestinian officials say they are willing to allow the Palestinian Authority to collapse if Israel goes ahead with its plan to annex parts of the West Bank. The strategy would compel Israel to assume full responsibility, as a military occupier, for more than two million Palestinians.
The economy of mexico: While governments around the world inject cash into crisis economies, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has resisted doing so, despite predictions of widespread economic pain.
Snapshot: Above, police officers clashed with protesters at Hong Kong Chinese University in November. Today marks a year since the Hong Kong protests began. Since then, much has changed. Look back at our coverage.
Soccer: The German soccer team Saarbrücken eliminated a series of bigger and better teams to reach a cup semifinal. Do you have another victory in him?
Charles Dickens: On this date, 150 years ago, the beloved novelist died. We dig into our archives for tributes written on the spot.
What we are reading: This poem about Emmett Till, the 14-year-old black boy who was lynched in Mississippi in the 1950s. "There is a devastating and painful beauty to this poem," writes Stephen Hiltner, editor of our travel desk. "The premise: Eve L. Ewing imagines a world in which Emmett Till lives a long, ordinary life."
Cook: This the strawberry shortcake is served with crispy cookies instead of soft cookies. Our food writer Melissa Clark presents a strong argument for this change in classic dessert.
Look and listen: Our writers suggest work that addresses issues of police brutality, social injustice, and racial inequality, from the Netflix documentary "13th,quot; directed by Ava DuVernay to "Mississippi Goddam,quot; by Nina Simone.
Do: Coronavirus blockages can make marital discord more likely – here are some tips to scale it down. And here we show you how to organize a small meeting responsibly (first rule: stay out).
Finding poetry in the newspaper
The hardest part of writing a poem. is choosing the right words. A found poem can be created by cutting words from a newspaper or magazine, and then pasting them onto a piece of paper.
There are no real rules, but there is a theme.: Finding the extraordinary in the ordinary. Something is extraordinary when something ordinary or common takes you by surprise or makes you gasp.
All you need is a print publication, paper, pen, scissors, and glue or tape. Here are the steps.
Great idea. Create a list of extraordinary moments. Look in your apartment for something small but exceptional; look out the window or pay attention the next time you go for a walk. The extraordinary is around you; all of you What you have to do is look. Pick a moment and start thinking of words to describe it. Write them down.
Cutout. Cutout. Cutout. Cut out all the words and phrases related to your moment. Having problems? Try not to think so much and just cut. What words sound good to you when you say them out loud? What words help you visualize your extraordinary moment?
Design. Before you start pasting your words on lines of poetry, arrange and rearrange them. Let your paper be the house of your poem. How many rooms will you build? One, two or more? Do you want long lines or short lines? Play with their position until you have them right.
Paste. Ready? Carefully glue each word, and now you have your own found poem.
