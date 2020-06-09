Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

American protests come and go, but these seem different

Two weeks after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody, protests for racial justice in the United States, and now in other countries, have reached a scale and momentum that has not been seen in decades. And it seems unlikely that they will stop soon.

Our reporters took stock of this moment, speaking to protesters on the streets. Some took time off from work to participate, while others only had time after losing their jobs in the economic devastation of the coronavirus.

"We have been waiting these days to come, for these people to come to these streets," said Valerie Rivera, whose son Eric was killed by police in 2017.

Politicians are responding. They have promised to cut the police budget in New York City and dismantle the police department in Minneapolis, and Democrats have introduced an expansive bill in Congress aimed at tracking police misconduct.