Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Two weeks after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody, protests for racial justice in the United States, and now in other countries, have reached a scale and momentum that has not been seen in decades. And it seems unlikely that they will stop soon.

Our reporters took stock of this moment, speaking to protesters on the streets. Some took time off from work to participate, while others only had time after losing their jobs in the economic devastation of the coronavirus.

"We have been waiting these days to come, for these people to come to these streets," said Valerie Rivera, whose son Eric was killed by police in 2017.

Politicians are responding. They have promised to cut the police budget in New York City and dismantle the police department in Minneapolis, and Democrats have introduced an expansive bill in Congress aimed at tracking police misconduct.

Larger Image: Community organizers see a new generation of activism emerge deep and widespread anger at large racial inequalities. The prosecution of individual police officers, such as those charged in Minneapolis, seems unlikely to allay those concerns.

Latest: Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with second-degree murder in the Floyd murder, will have to post bail of up to $ 1.25 million or stay in jail. And former Vice President Joe Biden said he supported the law enforcement review but did not underfund police departments.

Related: Fans of the K-pop boy band BTS have raised over $ 1 million for Black Lives Matter and more than a dozen other civil rights organizations.

Follow live updates on the protests here.

With no new coronavirus cases and no active cases in New Zealand, officials said Life could return to a normal pre-pandemic form. Almost all of the remaining blocking restrictions were lifted at midnight on Monday.

"While the work is not done, there is no denying that this is a milestone," said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Context: The country of five million is one of the few, including Iceland, that appears to have eradicated the virus. But officials called for surveillance in the coming months. New Zealand's borders are still closed.

Details: New Zealand, which reported 1,504 coronavirus cases and 22 deaths, was highly praised for its approach to the virus, which combined harsh measures with clear and empathetic communication from Ms. Ardern.

Around the world: The number of new daily cases peaked on Sunday, the World Health Organization said on Monday, warning that the pandemic appeared to be worsening globally, even as some countries recover.

Here are the latest coronavirus updates and outbreak maps.

In other news:

The coronavirus pandemic spread Reduce the world economy by 5.2 percent this year, the deepest recession since World War II, the World Bank estimated on Monday.

The forecast comes when governments around the world evaluate what they need to do to help local industries.

According to the report, countries that depend on world trade, tourism, commodity exports and external financing will be the most affected this year. Next year may bring a rebound, but a longer-than-expected pandemic could change that.

And it is official: the US economy. USA It entered a recession in February and ended a 128-month expansion, the National Bureau of Economic Research said Monday. The S,amp;P 500 ignored the news, erasing its losses for the year.

Markets: Shares in the United States and Asia rose on Monday, while markets in Europe mainly fell.

Britain's National Collection of Type Cultures contains more than 900 species of bacteria that can infect, sick, maim, and kill us, including those that cause dysentery, E. coli, gonorrhea, and salmonella. The collection, the oldest of its kind, provides scientists around the world with strains to study, test, and use for developing treatments for vaccines or drugs.

We explore The importance of studying what evolutionary biologist Stephen Jay Gould called "the dominant forms of life on Earth,quot;.

Buried treasure: After 10 years, a New Mexico art collector who buried a treasure in the Rocky Mountains, then challenged people to search for it, said that someone had finally found it: a bronze chest filled with nuggets, jewelry, and ancient artifacts, that according to him they were worth $ 2 million.

Israel annexation: Palestinian officials say they are willing to allow the Palestinian Authority to collapse if Israel goes ahead with its plan to annex parts of the West Bank. The strategy would compel Israel to assume full responsibility, as a military occupier, for more than two million Palestinians.

The economy of mexico: While governments around the world inject cash into crisis economies, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has resisted doing so, despite predictions of widespread economic pain.

Thank you
Carole Landry helped write this briefing. Melissa Clark provided the recipe, and Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh wrote the rest of the news break.

P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about the George Floyd protests in New York City.
• Here's today's Mini crossword puzzle, and a hint: Wintour of fashion (four letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
James Bennet resigned as our editorial page editor. Katie Kingsbury has been named interim editor.

