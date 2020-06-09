YG responds to the backlash of the music: Don't question my activism!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

Rapper YG has responded to critics who criticized him for filming a music video during the protests: "For anyone who's speaking I don't question his defense and I don't think I should question mine."

YG was called by fans and fellow rapper Chika for the video session with thousands of protesters:

“Look, you have to understand that a lot of people out there see me as a N * gga. They don't see the proud black man. They see a boy from Bompton and expect violence. They listen to FTP and think that I am going to come and burn my city. So we introduced ourselves and we did well. We proved them wrong.

