YG responds to the backlash of the music: Don't question my activism!

Rapper YG has responded to critics who criticized him for filming a music video during the protests: "For anyone who's speaking I don't question his defense and I don't think I should question mine."

YG was called by fans and fellow rapper Chika for the video session with thousands of protesters:

“Look, you have to understand that a lot of people out there see me as a N * gga. They don't see the proud black man. They see a boy from Bompton and expect violence. They listen to FTP and think that I am going to come and burn my city. So we introduced ourselves and we did well. We proved them wrong.

He continued: “The real story here is me and Black Lives Matter brought 50,000 people today to peacefully protest and unite for change. I wanted to document that so that when you hear this song and think that we are reckless and violent, you see a peaceful protest from all the people coming together for a common cause. That is history. That is breaking these stereotypes about our people and our neighborhoods. "

He added: "All of us who are protesting are on the same side here … instead of questioning the activism of others, we should direct that energy to the police and the government and help create the change we want to see." Stay focused and stop the judgment of social media without knowing the facts and damaging a cause of which we are all part. We have a real enemy and it is not for each other. About my mom!