World leaders will not meet at the UN for the annual debate

UNITED NATIONS – The president of the UN General Assembly said Monday that world leaders will not come to New York for their annual meeting in late September for the first time in the 75-year history of the United Nations due to the pandemic of coronavirus.

But General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said at a press conference that he hopes to announce in the next two weeks how the 193 heads of state and government will deliver their speeches on pressing global issues during the so-called General Debate of the assembly.

"World leaders cannot come to New York because they cannot simply come as individuals," he said. "A president does not travel alone, leaders do not travel alone,quot; and "it is impossible,quot; to bring large delegations to New York during the pandemic.

"We cannot have them in person as we used to, which has happened in the last 74 years, but it will happen," Muhammad-Bande said of the annual event.