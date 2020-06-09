With surprising job gains, $ 600 bonus unemployment benefit, second stimulus check likely to leak – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The line at Christian Food Pantry in Plano on Monday was long and steady, but when the pantry founder Walt Webking looked at the line, he said he saw cause for optimism.

"I am very optimistic. I knew the economy is good, but I had no idea that was the case," he said.

Webking said Monday's line pales compared to the line just two weeks ago when its pantry was delivering food to more than 1,600 families a week, many of whom have never needed help before.

Last week, her pantry will help about 1,200 families, the same amount she was helping before the pandemic.

"People don't come here because they want to. They come here because they have to," Webking said. "Now they are going back to work and can afford to feed their family."

As companies reopened, the national unemployment rate for May fell to 13.3%.

Last month, the economy gained 2.5 million jobs. It was the largest monthly gain in new jobs since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking the data in 1939.

As a result of the faster-than-expected recovery in the labor market, many in Congress want to cut some pandemic stimulus benefits.

The additional federal unemployment benefit of $ 600 expires on July 25. Now it seems unlikely that Congress will extend the benefit. The $ 600 is above the amount distributed by the state.

Meanwhile, a second stimulus check now also seems unlikely.

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, a pandemic stimulus benefit that will not go away is extension 13 of unemployment benefits. With traditional unemployment insurance, claimants can receive up to 26 weeks of benefits. The CARES Law extended the benefits to 39 weeks.

Webking said he believes the worst of the economic downturn is behind him, but added that his pantry will be there in case he makes a mistake.

"They were here. They can always come looking for food," he said.

