With Cory Gardner leading the charge, the Senate passes the conservation bill

Colorado senators are leading an effort by Congress to pass historic conservation legislation that would deploy $ 9.5 billion to keep national parks overflowed and permanently direct $ 900 million a year for outdoor recreation on public lands.

President Donald Trump has said he will sign this Great American Outdoors Act if lawmakers bring it to his desk. Senators addressed the issue this week, aiming to vote next Tuesday, and about 200 members of the House have said they will support similar legislation.

Conservationists for decades have prioritized these measures as crucial steps in ensuring healthy public lands, increasingly seen as essential to a booming recreational industry that has become an economic pillar, especially in Colorado and the West.

Congress has been unable to provide the $ 900 million annually for the acquisition of land and other expenses required by the Land and Water Conservation Act of 1965. Lawmakers have approved expenditures between $ 255 million and $ 450 million a year since 2008 and Only twice in 55 years did they provide the $ 900 million.

National Park Service officials have estimated that deferred maintenance as lands and facilities deteriorate will cost more than $ 20 billion.

"We have been trying for decades to do this. Now we have a historic window to do it. This is a time when we need to capitalize on this great achievement," Senator Cory Gardner said in an interview Tuesday.

On March 3, Gardner of Yuma went to the White House and, in a discussion with Trump, showed a photo he had taken on his iPhone of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in Colorado. Trump said it was beautiful. Gardner also said he pointed to a portrait of President Teddy Roosevelt, a leading conservationist, suggesting that Trump's support could lead to a major achievement. He said Trump looked at the portrait and said he would sign the legislation.

Senator Michael Bennet of Denver is one of 60 Senate sponsors of the Great American Outdoors Act, but proposes to amend it to include the Colorado Recreation and Outdoor Economy Act (CORE), which would protect some 400,000 acres of land. in Colorado, establishing new opportunities for wildlife and recreation.

"This week, we have an opportunity to secure new protections for public land in Colorado that fell outside the public land bill that Congress passed last year," said Bennet, urging colleagues to incorporate the CORE Act "o pass it quickly. " its own.

Gardner said, regarding the amendment, that Bennet "can try to get a vote on that." That is your bill. GAOA will certainly help the CORE Act. "

A June 3 letter to Congressional leaders of six former Interior Department secretaries, including Ken Salazar (2009-2013) and Gale Norton (2001-2006) of Colorado, urged GAOA's swift approval "without amendment. "

This push to provide permanent full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and increase maintenance on public lands reflects years of disputes in Congress to support outdoor recreation on public lands.

The Land and Water Conservation Act, passed in 1965, says that money must go to federal agencies to acquire land and to states for the acquisition of land and water and to develop recreational facilities.

The Great American Outdoors Act combines two previous bills that each had strong majority bipartisan support. One party would provide full and permanent funding of $ 900 million each year, the amount the fund is authorized to receive, from offshore oil and gas revenues, not in tax dollars. The other targets park restoration by investing $ 1.9 billion annually over the next five years to keep the land managed by the National Park Service, the Forest Service, the Fish and Wildlife Service, the Indian Education Office and the Land Administration Office.

Conservation groups have welcomed the law

“This will be an extraordinary gift for the future and it is also important for the present. It will bring up to 100,000 people to work each year fixing our national parks, "said Tracy Stone-Manning, associate vice president of public land at the National Wildlife Federation, a conservation group with 6 million members.

Beyond national parks and forests, congressional spending each year could help cities like Denver and Missoula, where urban voters are pressing leaders to buy more park land and other open space.

“Our parks and open spaces must grow with our population. We have seen, during the pandemic, the importance of the ability to be safe outside in the parks, "Stone-Manning said.

"Denver could identify properties worth acquiring and using dollars from the Earth and Water Conservation Fund to help acquire it," he said. "Humans have to have access to nature for our health, and we have a long-term need to protect our largest landscapes."