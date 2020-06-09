With an Internet of Animals, scientists seek to track and save wildlife

The International Space Station, orbiting some 240 miles above the planet, is about to join the effort to monitor the world's wildlife and revolutionize the science of animal tracking.
A large antenna and other equipment aboard the outpost in orbit, installed by Russian astronauts who walked in space in 2018, are being tested and will be fully operational this summer. The system will transmit a much broader range of data than previous tracking technologies, recording not only an animal's location but also its physiology and environment. This will help scientists, conservationists, and others whose work requires close monitoring of wildlife on the move, and will provide much more detailed information on the health of the world's ecosystems.
The new approach, known as ICARUS, short for International Cooperation for Research on Animals Using Space, will also be able to track animals across much larger areas than other technologies. At the same time, ICARUS has reduced the size of the transmitters animals use and has made them much cheaper.
These changes will allow researchers to track flocks of birds as they migrate over long distances, for example, rather than monitoring just one or two birds at a time, as well as much smaller creatures, including insects. And, as climate change and habitat destruction shake the planet, ICARUS will allow biologists and wildlife managers to respond quickly to changes in where and when species migrate.
"It is a new era of discovery," said Walter Jetz, a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at Yale, whose center is working on the project. "We will discover new migration routes, habitat requirements, things about species behavior that we don't even think about. That discovery will bring up all kinds of new questions."
As an added bonus, people around the world may one day be able to log in with a smartphone app on what's known as the Animal Internet to follow their favorite birds or turtles or fish as it migrates and is tracked by the space station. practically in real time.
The science of wildlife monitoring, known as bio-logging, has come a long way in recent years. In the 1990s, researchers continued to track large mammals using devices the size of flashlight batteries. The technology has gotten smaller since then, but many necklaces and tags are still too big for about three-quarters of the world's wild creatures.
This space-based approach to discovering the hidden lives of animals is led by Martin Wikelski, director of migration research at the Max Planck Institute for Animal Behavior in Germany, who passionately pursued it for years to bridge gaps and drawbacks in current technologies. . It has been mainly funded by DLR, the German space agency.
ICARUS combines standard technology, which includes solar and GPS units, and a new communication technology that was developed for this mission, and specifically designed to track small animals.
In the field, the researchers will place solar-powered bio-recorders that are much smaller than other technologies, the size of two nails. They weigh less than three grams, about a tenth of an ounce, and technicians say they will soon have one-gram trackers.
Once secured, an easy process that rarely hurts the animal, the sensors will latch onto a number of animals and insects, including lobsters, songbirds, and baby turtles. Most current wildlife tracking technologies cannot bind creatures that weigh less than 100 grams, or around three and a half ounces. And while the new sensors are smaller and lighter, their advanced design will allow them to collect much more data by monitoring an animal's physiology, including skin temperature and body position, and external conditions such as weather metrics.
The technology can also be used to achieve a range of goals beyond wildlife studies.
Dr. Wikelski has studied the ability of cows, goats and domestic sheep in Italy to detect earthquakes and volcanic eruptions hours before they happen. Sensors can detect behavior changes, he said, so herd behavior can provide an early warning.
"We think something smells bad to them and there is static in the air," he said. "Then they move to forested areas where they have refuge."
It is not yet known why the animals react.
Icarus could also help track vulnerable elephants to poaching in Africa, or control the species of bats, pangolins, and other animals that have played a role in viral epidemics.
"With the skin temperature we can see in ducks in China if the next bird flu is starting," said Dr. Wikelski.
The power of this new approach is partially based on the fact that the space station can pick up the signals from these animals almost anywhere on the planet (however, the station does not pass through Earth's polar regions). And while other conservation projects have followed Sharks, birds and other migratory species with satellites, this purports to be useful for a wide range of species that researchers may ask to add.
The sensors it relies on, at about $ 500 each, are a fraction of the price of other widely used labels.
They can last the life of an animal and even be reused. They are capable of storing up to 500 megabytes, a lifetime of data about an animal. An investigator does not need to retrieve the label; your data can be downloaded with a computer or smartphone.
ICARUS "will really change the study of animal migration," said Nathan Senner, a biologist at the University of South Carolina. He plans to use it for a study that tracks Hudson's godson, a shorebird that makes one of the longest migrations in the world, from southern Chile to Alaska.
"We could get location estimates that are much more accurate and help us develop specific soil conservation measures," said Dr. Senner.
In Europe, studies show that about 30 percent of migratory birds, or about 420 million, have disappeared. ICARUS can give a much more detailed answer on where and why animals die and guide conservation measures.
Dr. Wikelski said he was asked by a farmer in a German town where he grew up why there were no swallows this year.
"It's hard to say," said Dr. Wikelski. Did they die on the way south? Did they eat in the Mediterranean? Were they hunted in North Africa? Were they poisoned in the Sahel? Was it really bad weather? That's the kind of thing we'll discover. "
ICARUS will provide data on an individual bird as well as a collective one. In a study by Dr. Wikelski and others at the Max Planck Institute, researchers tagged 1,200 blackbirds in hopes of better understanding the timing and route of their travels and where and why their numbers are declining.
In the Galapagos Islands, sensors will be used on baby turtles to track their migration, a project of the Galapagos Tortoise Movement Ecology Program.
"No one knows how hatchlings survive," said Dr. Wikelski, who works with the program. Those are the lost years of sea turtles. Knowing where they are going will allow us to better protect them. ”
Because ICARUS has the ability to tag many more animals than other technologies, Dr. Wikelski compared it to a smartphone traffic app that can track many cars on a road at once. A phone can provide a lot of information about a car, but many phones that send information to an application can provide information about traffic patterns.
One of the goals of the project, said Dr. Wikelski, is to help conservation managers respond to a changing world. Protected areas, such as wildlife parks and forest reserves, are defined by fixed limits. But many species are on the move as climate and other changes cause change, and protecting them will require an understanding of where they are headed and where new protected areas and corridors will need to be created.
The system will be open to researchers from around the world for use in research. And the data, with some exceptions, will be accessible to everyone. Dr. Wikelski said that ICARUS readings could be combined with other types of information, such as EBird database, to make the data even more robust.
Another ICARUS ambition is to allow anyone with a smartphone to follow tagged migratory animals. An app, called Animal Tracker, already exists as a way to take advantage of wildlife tracking systems on land.
Dr. Wikelski hopes that connecting people to a single charismatic animal whose movements they can follow will generate support for conservation. "If people hear that Cecil the lion died, it is very real to them," he said, referring to a lion in Zimbabwe who was killed by an American hunter in 2015. "But if you say 3,000 lions died, nobody cares." .
Mark Hebblewhite, a wildlife biologist at the University of Montana who has used wildlife tracking technology for decades, said that ICARUS would have the ability to fill many gaps in our knowledge of the natural world.
"We will get many things from ICARUS that we cannot get otherwise," he said. "It's exciting."
But technology also has disadvantages, he said. Birds can suddenly and unpredictably change their migration, for example, after years of traveling the same way, and Dr. Hebblewhite said there was a danger that people would make conservation decisions "that they know nothing about birds, except the points on a map. "
Some might say that nature should maintain a degree of mystery from an all-seeing eye in the sky, but Dr. Wikelski, unsurprisingly, disagrees.
"These animals are providing really important information, perhaps for the survival of humanity," he said. "We should have this information."