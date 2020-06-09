With an Internet of Animals, scientists seek to track and save wildlife

The International Space Station, orbiting some 240 miles above the planet, is about to join the effort to monitor the world's wildlife and revolutionize the science of animal tracking.

A large antenna and other equipment aboard the outpost in orbit, installed by Russian astronauts who walked in space in 2018, are being tested and will be fully operational this summer. The system will transmit a much broader range of data than previous tracking technologies, recording not only an animal's location but also its physiology and environment. This will help scientists, conservationists, and others whose work requires close monitoring of wildlife on the move, and will provide much more detailed information on the health of the world's ecosystems.

The new approach, known as ICARUS, short for International Cooperation for Research on Animals Using Space, will also be able to track animals across much larger areas than other technologies. At the same time, ICARUS has reduced the size of the transmitters animals use and has made them much cheaper.

These changes will allow researchers to track flocks of birds as they migrate over long distances, for example, rather than monitoring just one or two birds at a time, as well as much smaller creatures, including insects. And, as climate change and habitat destruction shake the planet, ICARUS will allow biologists and wildlife managers to respond quickly to changes in where and when species migrate.