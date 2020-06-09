Willem Dafoe's violent performance during the filming of & # 39; Tommaso & # 39; shocked the Italian neighbors

Faliro House Productions

Cristina Chiriac, the wife of director Abel Ferrara and the actor's partner in the film, reveals that they had difficulty convincing people not to call the police when they filmed the aggressive scene.

Abel Ferrara and Willem dafoeNeighbors in Rome, Italy were so convinced that a real-life drama was unfolding before them when old friends filmed a new movie.Tommaso"They had to convince people not to call the police.

Filmmaker Ferrara filmed the movie, his sixth with Dafoe, at his home in Rome, and a scene asked his protagonist to be violent and aggressive towards the director's true wife and son.

And the "Platoon" star's performance was too realistic.

"It was very real and very hard," says Ferrara's wife, Cristina Chiriac, who plays Dafoe's partner in the movie. "The neighbors went out to their windows and looked like" What happened! "

"We live in a five-story building and a girl on the third floor saw this happening, but didn't understand that we were filming on camera. She thought Willem was really hurting me! She said (through the door), & # 39; Does he do something to you? I'm going to call the police. We told him we were filming, but I was absolutely convinced that Willem was going to hurt us and something happened. "

And the director's young daughter, Anna, had a real problem with all the screaming and drama.

"Usually he takes two takes, but he didn't want to do the second one in this scene where Willem loses his temper and screams and throws a lamp," Abel explains.

Chiriac adds: "The scene with Anna and Willem, we did a take and she got a little scared because she generally sees Willem as kind and gentle and then when she yelled out of nowhere she said, 'No, I don't like it "Why is he screaming? We'd say it's not reality, it's for the camera and it's not bad, he's a good man! It's not great to push something like that."