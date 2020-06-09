Why pandemic house prices are leaving some Australians unhappy

A survey found that seller happiness declined 21 percent among Australians who sold properties worth more than $ 1.5 million in April, compared to the first financial quarter of 2020.

The figures were recorded by Australia's real estate rating and classification site RateMyAgent in a survey of 20,000 home sellers.

The million dollar homeowners achieved real estate success during COVID-19, and are not happy about that. (AAP)

"How's the old saying going? The bigger they are, the harder they fall," Mark Armstrong, CEO of RateMyAgent, told 9News.com.au about the survey results.

"When you go to metropolitan markets where property is more expensive, they've had more growth in (market) dollars and the psychology of having to accept a little less on the other side is more in a metropolitan area than an area regional in approximate numbers.

"Psychologically, sellers look at the dollar amount, not the percentage of decline.

The survey showed that homeowners in more expensive metropolitan areas, such as Sydney and Melbourne, were more unhappy than those who sold in regional areas.

The survey also found that overall seller price satisfaction, meaning the rate of homeowners satisfied with the dollar figure they received for selling their property, fell by five percent in April to just 37 percent from the sellers.

Armstrong said he believes COVID-19 "surprised,quot; the Australian property market in inaction compared to 2019.

"We are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel for COVID-19, but I think April was the height of uncertainty," he said.

"We didn't know if the open inspections could continue, the auctions were canceled. People didn't even know if they could conduct property transactions.

"Real estate markets hate uncertainty."

The survey details, state by state, which Australian property markets are the happiest in terms of property sales returns.

ACT residents came in as the happiest sellers in the nation with 45 percent of people satisfied with the sale price of their home.

South Australia and Victoria were recorded as a second set, followed by Tasmania, New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia representing the country's most unhappy vendors.

"The ACT market has a more stable employment base. It is a great political, government center. You have a great educational center there," Armstrong said.

"Those industries are not as affected by uncertainty, their jobs are stronger."

As state COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease, Armstrong said he expects the Australian housing market to remain on a plateau for the winter before recovering in the spring.

"The spring market is the true test of happiness because we tend to see that the level of property supply grows significantly (then)," he said.

"My instincts tell me that this spring we will have a large number of properties, a market fully supplied because there were 20 percent fewer properties sold in 2019, the market was delayed in terms of supply in 2019."