WHO clarifies comments on asymptomatic spread of COVID-19

The organization held a live question-and-answer session on its social media pages to answer questions about comments made by a WHO official that suggested asymptomatic people rarely disseminated COVID-19.

The comments appear to directly contradict the guidance of public health organizations, including the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The US, which has said that about a third of coronavirus infections can be asymptomatic. The CDC also estimates that 40 percent of coronavirus transmission occurs before people feel sick, meaning they are presymptomatic.

The new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, grown in the laboratory. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the United States. (AP)

But it can be reduced to how one defines "asymptomatic,quot;.

& # 39; There are so many unknowns & # 39;

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical leader for the response to coronavirus and head of its emerging diseases and zoonoses unit, said during a press conference in Geneva that "it still seems rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits to a secondary individual."

But then on Tuesday, during live Q,amp;A, he clarified "this is a great unknown."

"Most of the transmission that we know of is that people who have symptoms transmit the virus to other people through infectious droplets, but there are a subset of people who don't develop symptoms and they really understand how many people don't have symptoms, we still We don't have that answer, "said Van Kerkhove.

A coronavirus (COVID-19) infected patient lies in an ICU bed at the Gilberto Novaes Municipal Field Hospital on May 21, 2020 in Manaus, Brazil. According to the Ministry of Health, Brazil has 20,082 deaths caused by coronaviruses (COVID-19). (Photo by Andre Coelho / Getty Images) (Getty)

"We know that some people who are asymptomatic, or some people who have no symptoms, can transmit the virus," he said. "So what we need to understand better is how many people in the population have no symptoms, and separately how many of those people are passed on to others."

Van Kerkhove had said Monday that what appears to be asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 often turn out to be cases of mild illness.

At the COVID-19 clinic in East Sydney Darlinghurst, RN Jarrod Tunks performs a nasopharyngeal swab at Clarita Davison that will be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus (Kate Geraghty / SMH)

"When we go back and say how many of them were really asymptomatic, we found out that many of them have really mild disease," Van Kerkhove said Monday.

"They are not COVID symptoms in quotes, which means they have not yet developed a fever, may not have had a significant cough or have difficulty breathing, but some may have mild illness," Van Kerkhove said. "That said, we know that there may be truly asymptomatic people."

Van Kerkhove added that he was referring to reports from WHO member states when he made his comments on Monday.

"What I was referring to yesterday at the press conference was very few studies, about two or three published studies that really try to follow asymptomatic cases, so people who are infected, over time, and then examine all their contacts and see how many additional people were infected, "said Van Kerkhove.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the US National Institutes of Health. USA In February 2020 it shows the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, yellow, emerging from the surface of the cells, blue / pink, grown in the laboratory. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the USA. USA (NIAID-RML via AP) (AP / AAP)

"And that's a very small subset of studies. So I was answering a question at the press conference. I wasn't declaring a WHO policy or anything like that," he said.

"Because this is a big unknown, and there are so many unknowns around this, some model groups have tried to estimate what proportion of asymptomatic people they can transmit."

Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program, also said during live Q,amp;A that there is still much to learn about the possible asymptomatic spread of the coronavirus.

A study has shown how the spread of the coronavirus can occur on public transport, with droplets moving through the air and infecting other passengers. (Hexagon)

"Any proportion of disease is transmitted from asymptomatic individuals, as Maria said, that is unknown," said Ryan.

"I am absolutely convinced that this is happening. The question is how much," he said. "There is a lot to answer about this. There is a lot that is unknown."

"Trying to cut the salami very well,quot;

Whether someone is presymptomatic or simply experiencing very mild symptoms is not important to the person receiving the transmission, said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor at Vanderbilt University and a long-time adviser to the CDC.

"I thought they were getting very nervous and trying to cut the salami very well," Schaffner said of the WHO's comments Monday about the asymptomatic spread.

Commuters adhere to social distancing regulations on a bus that travels down King Street in Newtown. The buses have been marked with instructions on where to sit and stop to keep passengers safely spaced. (9News)

"You can be vertical and feel 100 percent or virtually 100 percent and go about your daily business without realizing that you are infected and capable of transmitting the virus," said Schaffner.

"How do we inhibit the transmission of the virus by these people who carry out their full range of normal activities? The answer is social distancing and wearing masks and good hand hygiene and staying away from crowds. That is the formula,quot;.

Liam Smeeth, professor of clinical epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said he was "quite surprised,quot; by Van Kerkhove's original comments.

"This is the main basis for steps such as self-isolation and blocking: steps that we know of from yesterday's two Nature papers have greatly reduced the number of people infected and have prevented millions of deaths worldwide," he said.

Workers eat lunch on the roof of an electronics factory building to ensure distance between them and good air flow to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the city of Suining, in Sichuan province, southwest China. (EPA)

He was referring to an investigation that estimates that closure measures through early April prevented more than 500 million coronavirus infections in six countries.

"There is still scientific uncertainty, but asymptomatic infection could be 30 to 50 percent of cases," said Smeeth.

"The best scientific studies to date suggest that up to half of the cases were infected from asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic people."