What Todd Gurley's physique could mean for the Falcons' career game

The Falcons haven't had a 1,000-yard rushing streak since 2016, and their play on the field has eased the pressure on Matt Ryan in the center.

Atlanta released DeVonta Freeman earlier in the offseason in an attempt to shuffle the cards of his career game. He replaced Freeman with a risky bet on Todd Gurley, who like Freeman has seen star production drop dramatically in recent memory.

Gurley passed his physical exam with the Falcons on Tuesday, indicating that doubts surrounding the health of his left knee may be exaggerated.

A healthy Gurley would, of course, be a game changer for the team. Since the last 1,000-yard rushing season in Atlanta, Gurley has accumulated 3,413 rushing yards and 42 rushing touchdowns, making him one of the best backs in the NFL.

Gurley is not the first suspect that the Falcons, Ram, have boarded in the past decade.

Steven Jackson's 2013 and 2014 experiment offered a glimpse into the dangers of trusting a lifelong workhorse with a leading role. Jackson, who had surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in eight consecutive seasons before joining Atlanta, averaged 3.6 yards per carry with the team.

Gurley doesn't have the mileage Jackson had: At 25, Georgia's product is five years younger than Jackson when he joined the Falcons. Still, his surgically repaired knee, which according to some reports is affected by an arthritic condition, makes him perhaps less capable of a rebound than his age would suggest.

The Falcons have the pieces to be a top-tier offense, as they have been multiple times during the Matt Ryan era. But Gurley's health will be a key factor in determining if his crime can be raised to its full potential.

An approved physical exam along with positive comments from his new coaching staff are positive signs that Gurley is poised to surprise fans. But he will face the story of a position that has not lent itself to longevity.