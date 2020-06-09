What is the cheapest apartment available right now? – Up News Info Detroit

According to rental site Zumper, average rents for a room in Detroit are around $ 675. But what does the low price look like in a Detroit rental these days, and what could you get for the price?

We took a look at the local listings for studio and one-bedroom apartments in the Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change).

This studio apartment, located at 16704 Lahser Road in Riverdale, is priced at $ 500 / mo for its 500 square feet.

Expect to find carpeted floors and central heating in the residence. The building has an on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Prepare for a $ 50 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, has bicycle infrastructure, and some transit options.

Then there is this 800-square-foot bedroom and bathroom space, located at 825 Whitmore Road and priced at $ 650 / mo.

In the unit, they promised laundry in the unit and hardwood floors. Building amenities include secure entry, a pool, assigned parking and additional storage space. Animals are not welcome. Rent does not require a lease fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car dependent, has some bike infrastructure, and has some nearby public transportation options.

Finally, this studio apartment, located at 80 E. Hancock St. in Midtown, is priced at $ 675 / mo for its 345 square feet.

Building amenities include an elevator, on-site laundry and a gym. When it comes to pets, meows and barks are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walkers paradise,quot;, it is easy to get around by bike and it has some transportation options.

