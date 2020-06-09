What happened to 13 reasons why?

Instead of focusing on a story to tell, 13 Reasons why I tried to tell everyone. Do you have a complete plot about the humanization of a rapist character? Done. Guilty victim? Done. Are you trying to make a statement about overreaching by parents and the "big brother,quot; in a school that has been home to almost every problem? It happens in the fourth season.

13 reasons why it is a perfect representation of the problem on American television. Look at the original The office UK: It lasted 12 episodes with two specials. Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant He had a specific story to tell and he summed it up. The American version ran for nine seasons, producing 201 episodes. The original House of cards It was a four-episode British miniseries in 1990. It became a six-season show in the United States. American television shows tend to run until viewers leave, deterred from the story. 13 reasons why It extended beyond belief, bringing what was once a home to solid performances by young actors and turning it into an exercise in shock and awe.

It almost seemed that after the show went live and introduced new warnings, the show's creators decided to duplicate the exploration of those themes to deter narration.