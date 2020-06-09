What happened to 13 reasons why?

what happened with 13 reasons why? It failed its viewers.
Netflix drama based on Jay AsherThe book of the same name had a well-received first season that recounts the events that led to Hannah Baker's suicide (Katherine Langford), the sequels and the tapes he left with his reasoning. Yes, it sparked controversy and tackled taboo subjects like rape, violence and suicide, but at first it seemed that 13 reasons why He had an informed story to tell. You had to make a point.
Until the second season. Then the third. And now the fourth and final season.
Warning, spoilers for the final season continue.
Instead of focusing on a story to tell, 13 Reasons why I tried to tell everyone. Do you have a complete plot about the humanization of a rapist character? Done. Guilty victim? Done. Are you trying to make a statement about overreaching by parents and the "big brother,quot; in a school that has been home to almost every problem? It happens in the fourth season.
13 reasons why it is a perfect representation of the problem on American television. Look at the original The office UK: It lasted 12 episodes with two specials. Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant He had a specific story to tell and he summed it up. The American version ran for nine seasons, producing 201 episodes. The original House of cards It was a four-episode British miniseries in 1990. It became a six-season show in the United States. American television shows tend to run until viewers leave, deterred from the story. 13 reasons why It extended beyond belief, bringing what was once a home to solid performances by young actors and turning it into an exercise in shock and awe.
It almost seemed that after the show went live and introduced new warnings, the show's creators decided to duplicate the exploration of those themes to deter narration.
This is from the review of the first season released in March 2017: "What follows are 13 episodes of one of the most realistic teen dramas to honor television. Rumors, cyberbullying, and mystery season each episode. The installments reveal a tangled story. Filled with intrigue that makes it so easy to enter the world of Hannah Baker's high school, allowing the viewer to see himself in Hannah's shoes, in his mother's shoes, in Clay's shoes, in the world of 13 reasons why"
Do you remember that series? It is difficult now.
The fourth season followed Clay (Dylan Minnette) give in under the pressure of all secrets and cover-ups. Bryce's death (Justin Prentice) and the subsequent murder of Monty (Timothy Grenadiers) due to Bryce's cover-up specifically weighing on him. Clay was responsible for terrorizing his friends on the camping trip and issuing vague threats about his past misdeeds, all without remembering having done so. The season was filled with almost everything possible, whether it made sense or not, from posting stories to a school shooting drill with the S.W.A.T. team shooting blanks to terrorize students. That ended with Clay collapsing and grabbing a cop's pistol. One episode featured a student-organized protest that turned into a violent altercation with the police force. But just one episode after the students clashed with the police, filmed long before the national protests against police brutality and excessive force, there were jokes about the riot and they all focused on the prom.
Talk about whiplash.
Because this is 13 reasons why And as much as possible happened to Liberty High students, the series' final graduation episode also introduced a story of HIV / AIDS. Justin (Brandon Flynn) contracted HIV, quickly moved to AIDS and had only days left to live. The character had previously abused intravenous drugs and traded sex for money while living on the street. He had cleaned up his life and found a loving home with Clay's family, but he failed to graduate. Death was legitimately criticized by viewers.
"Dear @ 13ReasonsWhy: Your HIV / AIDS story with Justin, the ONE character with a truly redeemable arc on this show, would have been a great opportunity to show that HIV / AIDS is not a death sentence in the 21st century. I will tolerate a * lot * of unnecessary plot and plot from this TV show. But this one really bothers me. You had a real chance here to convey HIV / AIDS in a real, honest and accurate way, but they all had to leave for the value of crash unnecessarily once again, "Twitter user @ mbross44 shared.
According to the show's tradition, Justin's ghost appeared to Clay more than once after the character was killed, even at high school graduation where he was hanging out with Bryce's ghost.
"You can love the people who did something wrong. You can forgive the people. Even the people who hurt you the most," Ghost Justin told Clay about dating Bryce, a "friend,quot; who inflicted quite a bit of pain just on each character. in the program.
The show ended with the reunited group burying Hannah Baker tapes, and in one of the final scenes, Bryce's ghost appeared to Jessica (Alisha Boe), a kind of gloating over its impact. The truly baffling conversation between Jessica and Bryce boiled down to giving Bryce credit for creating his group of friends. So, thanks to him and his heinous actions, for his assaults, Jessica, Clay and the rest of the group are all united.
The program preached forgiveness, but lost its way trying to rehabilitate each and every character. Did viewers really need to see Bryce, a thug who got his fair share of character rehab on the show, take credit for creating the group of friends? Did they have to show viewers, "Look, can a good thing be traumatized?"
By trying to tackle almost every possible topic instead of keeping the focus on the plot of the original book, apparently just existing in the judicial controversy, 13 reasons why failed its viewers.
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).