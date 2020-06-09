What are incels, how the movement started and more explained

The "incel,quot; community is a largely online movement, which grew out of an innocent website created in the 1990s by a Canadian woman, but turned into something darker.

It was called Alana's Involuntary Celibacy Project and before social media was a place for men and women to talk online about their romantic frustrations.

Later, Alana shortened the title "incel," she told the BBC, saying at the time that she was simply referring to anyone of any gender who was alone, who had never had sex or who was never in a relationship. for a long time.

In May 2014, Elliot Rodger killed six people in a stabbing and shooting spree on Isla Vista in Santa Barbara, California, before shooting himself. (Youtube)

However, after Alana walked away from the group, it began to become somewhat more sinister.

In recent years, some men who have allegedly murdered dozens of people in the United States and Canada have claimed to be incensible.

The incel movement is kept online, predominantly on forums like Reddit and on the dark web.

Alek Minassian shot down and killed ten people in Toronto, Canada, in a van attack. (LinkedIn)

"The term & # 39; incel & # 39; is often associated with violence against women. However, the term & # 39; incel & # 39; itself refers de facto to people who want a relationship but cannot find it in a broader sense.

"For now, the term has been increasingly associated with misogyny and male supremacy."

Around 50 murders have been linked to incels in North America, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

In May 2014, Elliot Rodger killed six people in a stabbing and shooting spree on Isla Vista in Santa Barbara, California, before killing himself.

He had posted several videos and speeches online and emailed a document on what he called "retribution day,quot; just before his rampage.

Vahe Minassian, father of Alek Minassian, is surrounded by members of the media when he leaves court with a police escort in Toronto on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Alek Minassian, who crashed a pickup truck on a busy Toronto sidewalk, was ordered on Tuesday. on 10 counts of murder 13 of attempted murder. (Chris Young / The Canadian Press via AP)

It included details of how "I would punish all women for the crime of depriving me of sex," including in a college sorority house.

His family and friends said that he had always had emotional problems.

He said he wanted revenge for years of sexual rejection of women.

He told a court that he planned and carried out the attack, according to the National Post.

In this courtroom sketch, duty attorney Georgia Koulis, from left, Alek Minassian, Justice of the Peace Stephen Waisberg, and Crown Prosecutor Joe Callaghan will appear in court in Toronto on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 The 25-year-old suspect, Minassian, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the deaths of 10 pedestrians who cut him in the rented van that he sped down the busy walkway. (Alexandra Newbould / The Canadian Press via AP)

His trial has been delayed later this year. Supposedly it was inspired by Rodger.

This year, a Toronto teenager was the first Canadian accused of carrying out an incel-inspired terror attack.

The 17-year-old allegedly stabbed a mother, Ashley Noelle Arzaga, 24, in a massage parlor, and also attacked two other people.

Last month, a shooter attacked three people in Glendale, Arizona.

Armando Hernández Jr broadcast the attack live in the Westgate Entertainment District.

According to the Phoenix New Times, he addressed the couples, wanting them to "feel the pain he feels on a daily basis."

Authorities said he is an involuntary celibate. Two teenagers and a woman were injured, but survived.

US broadcaster ABC News reported that he told detectives that he was intimidated and that the women had rejected him.

What are Chads, Stacys and Beckys?

The incel community labels men and women with labels.

A Chad is an attractive man who believes he is very successful with women.

This year, a Toronto teenager was the first Canadian accused of carrying out an incel-inspired terror attack. The 17-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a mother, Ashley Noelle Arzaga, 24, in a massage parlor. (Supplied)

A Stacy is the feminine equivalent, a woman incels believes that she is of high value and attractive, and is out of reach.

In the incel community, a Becky is a more realistic woman than the incels don't find attractive.

What is Canada doing about incels?