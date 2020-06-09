Webster police chief responds to backlash for sleeping in protest

City officials in Webster stand in solidarity with his police chief as he responds to the backlash for going to bed at a protest Saturday against the murder of George Floyd.

Police Chief Michael Shaw lay on his stomach with his hands behind his back on the steps of his station for eight minutes, the time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd's neck while pleading that he couldn't breathe, During the protest, the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.

In an incredibly powerful moment, Police Chief Michael Shaw, prompted by singing, joins the crowd lying face down on the sidewalk. @telegramdotcom pic.twitter.com/nkuDPeODzo – Ashley Green (@agreenphotog) June 6, 2020

In an interview with the organizers of the protest before the event, Shaw He called Floyd's murder "disgusting,quot; and "disturbing," and said he believed the country was at a tipping point and that citizens should be educated about the problems of systemic racism.

"This is the first time that I can remember in my police career where you really see the police alongside the protesters," he said. "We agree. What happened was wrong. And yes, there is a problem. Let's fix it."

In the days after the protest, photos were taken of Shaw acting in solidarity with the protesters, who chanted "I can't breathe,quot; during the eight minutes he was on the ground. national holders and provoked a backlash against the boss, the Telegram and Gazette reports.

On Monday, the chief issued a letter to the community, along with several statements of support from Webster leaders.

Shaw wrote that his intention was to "explain his actions,quot; by following the attention on the protest and the "contextually inclined versions,quot; that had emerged.

The chief, who has been a police officer for 23 years, wrote that he has endeavored to lead the department in a "progressive and progressive manner,quot;:

“Simply talking about certain injustices, instead of taking peaceful action against them, are two different things. Supporting peaceful protesters does not mean that you do not support law enforcement. I support both. I have supported law enforcement all my life. I am a police officer and have been for 23 years. I am passionate about this profession. I am also passionate about the wonderfully diverse community of Webster that I am proud of and fortunate to serve. ”

Abigail Cooper, one of the three organizers of the protest he said to the Telegram and Gazette that she did not understand the criticism and the reaction against the boss.

"There is no reason to attack him," said the 15-year-old. "He did a good thing."

Shaw concluded his statement by saying that he believed that "together, we can make the difference that we all long for."

"I think the key is that we listen to each other, don't judge ourselves so harshly and learn from each other, that's what I did at the protest," he said. "It was not a great gesture to insult the police. It was not a global comment on everything that happens. He did not intend to turn the conversation into me. He was a man in a position to help promote change and support, among others, three great young adults who are already becoming leaders in their own right. ”

Read his full statement, and those of other city officials, below:

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.