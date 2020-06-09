Walt Disney World will need less social distancing, more air travel – Up News Info

With Walt Disney World in Orlando set to open in mid-July, the conversation on Wall Street is shifting from the financial impact of closed theme parks and when they will restart at how fast profitability will improve. The bottom line: not long until health precautions are eased and people can travel.

UBS analyst John Hodulik said a park opening earlier than anticipated has increased his revenue estimates, but that he keeps operating income stable due to attendance constraints required by social distancing. His company employed a fancy tool called the UBS Evidence Lab that analyzed WDW's Magic Kingdom satellite imagery, concluding that current guidelines will limit capacity to approximately 40% of average attendance, or 25% of maximum attendance. He also said the mix at first would likely lean toward lower-spending season pass holders and visitors to the state in a park that is primarily a destination for travelers.

He anticipated that the attendance for the September quarter would be approximately 25% of the comparable 2019 levels for the Florida park and believes it will take more than a year to return to pre-COVID-19 levels. Hodulik said he is assuming that Disneyland in Anaheim, California will remain closed until September and will then follow state guidelines in large gatherings. He is imagining that the rules of social distancing will remain in force and that no vaccine will be widely available in the 2020 calendar (which could drive upwards in the short term).

Evidence Lab satellite images measuring Magic Kingdom, Disney's largest and most profitable park, calculated all available indoor and outdoor space and usable and unusable areas for visitors. It also determined the maximum capacity under different rules of social distancing and assumptions of assistance, such as for families or groups. Created parameters of social distancing for individuals or groups (all represented by hexagons) and spacing within groups. He charted different attendance scenarios for individuals, couples, and various group sizes.

Assuming that 70% of the attendees are families, 25% couples, and 5% flying alone, and assuming a distance of six feet between people, the mass capacity for WDW is 25,000. The figure may be exacerbated by travel limitations. Airlines operate at reduced levels and international borders are still closed.

The parks division is more than a third of Disney's sales. WDW represents 70% of the attendance at the conglom national park. Most of its annual traffic comes from domestic (55-60%) and international (20%) travelers who travel out of state. About 20-25% of attendees are from the state. At the smaller Disneyland, a rebound could be faster because most of the traffic there (more than 50% generally comes from residents of the state.

Hodulik sees Disney as the best-positioned media company in the long term, but, due to continued uncertainties, not in the short term.