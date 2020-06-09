Wall Street retreats after Monday rally: live updates

Wall Street withdrawals a day after the S,amp;P 500 returned to breakeven for the year.
The shares fell on Tuesday, receding after a series of gains that raised Wall Street by 6 percent this month.
The S,amp;P 500 fell about half a percent in early operations. Shares in Britain, Germany and France were nearly 2 percent lower after a mostly positive day in Asia.
The S,amp;P 500 erased its losses for this year on Monday. Investors have been encouraged by signs that the world economy is improving, particularly in China, Europe and the United States. They have also been encouraged by government and central bank efforts to use the money to combat the global freeze.
Stocks that performed better in the rally, such as those of airlines and cruise companies, fell on Tuesday. Actions of Delta Airlines and American airlines fell 9 percent, while the cruise line operator Carnival Corp down more than 8 percent.
Tuesday brought reminders that the global situation was still subdued. Tensions on the Korean peninsula increased, while prospects for a quick batch of new stimulus spending in the United States seemed uncertain.
In Germany, new data showed that exports had plunged by 24 percent in April, far more than expected, casting doubt on how quickly Europe's largest economy could recover.
And investors are wary of a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak that could force economic activity to stop once again. Infections continue to increase in Many states in the US USA and public health officials are concerned that nationwide protests over police brutality could lead to new cases of the virus.
Chesapeake Energy, the troubled oil and gas company, made moves on Monday that were staggering even in a period when the stock market has been rocked by volatility.
The company's shares soared 182 percent during regular trading, but then more than 30 percent in after-hours trading plummeted. The free fall was probably caused in part by a Bloomberg News reports that Chesapeake was preparing to file for bankruptcy.
Stock trading stopped on Tuesday.
The company has a large debt load that it will have a hard time paying off at a time when oil prices, even after a recent recovery, are well below levels reached in recent years. Chesapeake warned in a securities filing last month that it could be reorganized under bankruptcy protection. At its after-hours trading price, Chesapeake has a market value just above $ 400 million.
Shareholders are generally null and void in bankruptcy, but in some cases, such as Pacific Gas & Electric, the California utility, shares retain much of their value. But this is unlikely to be the result for Chesapeake, judging by the price of its bonds, which trade below 10 percent of their total value.
Bondholders take precedence over shareholders when they claim assets of a bankrupt company, so the fact that the bonds are traded at very low prices is a strong signal that the shareholders will get nothing.
Consumers will remember how companies responded to the pandemic.
Few people expect to return to business as usual, according to a new survey of Americans' economic priorities after the pandemic.
The survey carried out by Capital only and Harris's survey, first reported in today's DealBook newsletter, found that only 25 percent of respondents thought capitalism in its current state was good for society. In contrast, a large majority believe that the pandemic has exposed the underlying structural problems and that large companies should "reset,quot; their priorities.
More than 80 percent of respondents said they would remember which companies "did the right thing for their workers,quot; during the Covid-19 crisis, whether it was additional security measures or efforts to prevent layoffs. Three-quarters of the respondents said they would remember businesses that misstepped during the pandemic "long after it ended."
Capital only built a tool to track the actions taken during the pandemic by the 300 largest publicly traded employers in the United States. About 30 percent of those companies have announced executive or director pay cuts, while just over 10 percent have increased wages for front-line workers. In some cases, these temporary measures have already expired.
The French government on Tuesday announced a massive financial support program for its flagship aviation industry as global coronavirus travel restrictions reduced passenger flights and new aircraft orders, putting tens of thousands of jobs at risk.
The package, valued at € 15 billion (nearly $ 17 billion), includes some previously announced measures, as well as help for Air France, Airbus and major French parts suppliers through direct government investments, subsidies, loans and loan guarantees. It also includes a special fund jointly funded by the government, Airbus and other large manufacturers to support small suppliers.
In return for the support, companies will be required to invest in more low-emission planes, powered by electricity, hydrogen and other means, as the government seizes the opportunity to make the French aviation industry "the cleanest in the world." "
"We are declaring a state of emergency to save our aviation industry and allow it to be more competitive," said Bruno Le Maire, finance minister, at a press conference with French defense and environment ministers. He said the plan would allow France to set new global standards for low-carbon aircraft, with € 1.5 billion allocated over the next three years to research and development of a carbon-free aircraft by 2035.
The aviation sector is one of the largest employers in France, providing 300,000 direct or indirect jobs in manufacturing, research and development. A third of them would have been eliminated if the government had not intervened, LeMaire said, adding that preserving jobs was the top priority.
Central bankers may experience more as attempts to rescue the economy continue.
Faced with a crisis like no other in recent memory, central banks have gone beyond what monetary authorities did even in the darkest days of the 2008 global financial crisis.
Central bankers entered the crisis with low interest rates, leaving them less room for goose growth using their tried and true tools. Because they entered the crisis with limited ammunition to fuel growth, experimentation may prove even more crucial in the months and years to come as the world embarks on what could be a long job of returning to prosperity.
Germany, France, the United States, and many other countries have invested trillions of dollars into their economies through tax cuts, cheap credit, and cash payments. Monetary policy and fiscal policy can act as complements during a crisis to get economies back on track.
But the appetite for new tax measures is eroding in some places, including the United States. And the next stage, recovery, could pose a new test for the world's central banks, forcing them to be more creative as they try to prevent pandemic aftershocks from permanently marking growth potential. The Fed and its global counterparts are shifting from the crisis-fighting mode, when they worked to keep credit markets open, to a period when they will have to fuel lending and spending to get economies back on track.
"It will be a potential concern as the economy recovers, if that change is less than ideal," said Donald Kohn, former Fed vice president now at the Brookings Institution. "Central banks will have to work hard to provide the additional push, the additional rack they would like to achieve."
Hong Kong government is bailing out Cathay Pacific Airways, its embattled flag operator, injecting nearly $ 4 billion and taking a direct stake in its operations.
Like airlines around the world, Cathay Pacific was shocked at its core when passenger traffic dropped to nearly zero amid the coronavirus pandemic. The airline said last month that its annual losses amounted to $ 580 million. So far this year, he has asked his employees to take vacations without pay, announced cuts in executive pay and punished half of his fleet.
Cathay has also been hit by a year of protests, in which citizens have expressed fear of Beijing's invasive control over the semi-autonomous territory, and the airline's shares lost 20 percent of their value.
In a presentation to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday, Cathay said the Hong Kong government would inject nearly $ 4 billion through loans and other means. As part of the bailout terms, the government will take an undisclosed stake in the carrier, a move that gives it a direct voice in its operations through two "observer,quot; boardroom seats.
Cathay's announcement came on the same day hundreds of protesters gathered in Hong Kong shopping malls to mark the first anniversary of a protest march that became the start of the city's biggest political crisis in decades.
Before the announcement, rumors had revolved around a possible acquisition by Air China, a Chinese state-owned company. That fueled fears about the invasion of Beijing not only in the city's politics but also in its financial sector.
Even before the contagion spreads, Cathay Pacific's fate seemed increasingly uncertain.
Last year, it came under withering criticism from China's state propaganda machine after several of its employees participated in protests or spoke in support of it on social media. The airline shuffled its leadership in an effort to deflect the fray, but Chinese customers avoided Cathay anyway, causing their traffic to plummet.
The industrial conglomerate 3 millions filed a trademark infringement lawsuit in California federal court on Monday, alleging improper sales of price and bait and switch to third-party 3M respirators Amazon sellers
The complaint claims that three outside vendors, all of whom are believed to be owned and operated by a California resident named Mao Yu, began selling what was advertised as 3M-branded N95 masks on Amazon in late February. Sellers charged approximately 18 times 3M's $ 1.27 list price for respirators. Buyers spent more than $ 350,000 for such masks, and sometimes received fewer masks than promised or damaged or tampered with masks, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.
"By selling and delivering counterfeit, damaged, substandard or otherwise altered respirators to customers and participating in the price increase, the Defendants caused irreparable damage to 3M's reputation," the lawsuit says.
The defendants in the case could not be reached for comment.
Based in a suburb of Saint Paul, Minnesota, 3M has filed 12 other similar lawsuits as part of an effort to combat fraud, price increases and counterfeiting linked to its respirators and other high-demand health products as a result of the coronavirus. outbreak.
The travel business is increasing as Americans seek to escape.
The country's biggest airlines are gearing up for a limited rebound next month as more Americans book vacations in places like Florida and the mountains and national parks in the west.
That resurgence would offer some hope to the travel industry, which has accumulated billions of dollars in losses as tourists and entrepreneurs canceled trips in the past three months due to the coronavirus epidemic.
After craters in April, the number of travelers and employees of airlines and airports. Filtering through the Transportation Security Administration airport checkpoints has increased steadily in recent weeks. The lowest point was April 14, when the agency evaluated less than 90,000 people, just 4 percent of respondents on the same date last year. On Sunday, the agency evaluated more than 440,000 people, about 17 percent of last year's number and the best day since March.
Investors seem to have noticed those numbers, and airline share prices have risen. American airlines It was up almost 90 percent from Monday morning last week, United airlines is over 70 percent taller and Delta Airlines it's up more than 45 percent.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
Airlines are expected to lose more than $ 84 billion this year and nearly $ 16 billion next year, according to the International Air Transport Association, a global industrial group. "Financially, 2020 will be the worst year in aviation history," said Alexandre de Juniac, the group's executive director.
Britain's power system has been free of electricity generated by coal, the fuel that produces the highest carbon dioxide emissions, since April 9, according to National Grid ESO, which operates the network. The system's unprecedented carbon-free streak, which now reaches two months, is the result of the economic blockade designed to curb virus transmission.
Movie theaters in California could reopen as early as Friday if they limit auditorium capacity to 25 percent, according to guidelines released Monday by the California Department of Public Health. County public health officials have yet to give their approval. Los Angeles and its suburbs make up the number 1 cinema market in the country for ticket sales.
Dunkin 'Donuts He said Monday that he planned to hire up to 25,000 new workers in its franchises to cope with an influx of customers as states begin to reopen. Dunkin & # 39 ;, which has 8,500 restaurants in the United States, said about 90 percent of its locations were open.
The reports were contributed by Liz Alderman, Brooks Barnes, Niraj Chokshi, Stanley Reed, Jason Karaian, Peter Eavis, Jack Ewing, Kevin Granville, Mohammed Hadi, Jeanna Smialek, and Carlos Tejada.