Wall Street retreats after Monday rally: live updates

The company's shares soared 182 percent during regular trading, but then more than 30 percent in after-hours trading plummeted. The free fall was probably caused in part by a Bloomberg News reports that Chesapeake was preparing to file for bankruptcy.

Stock trading stopped on Tuesday.

The company has a large debt load that it will have a hard time paying off at a time when oil prices, even after a recent recovery, are well below levels reached in recent years. Chesapeake warned in a securities filing last month that it could be reorganized under bankruptcy protection. At its after-hours trading price, Chesapeake has a market value just above $ 400 million.

Shareholders are generally null and void in bankruptcy, but in some cases, such as Pacific Gas & Electric, the California utility, shares retain much of their value. But this is unlikely to be the result for Chesapeake, judging by the price of its bonds, which trade below 10 percent of their total value.

Bondholders take precedence over shareholders when they claim assets of a bankrupt company, so the fact that the bonds are traded at very low prices is a strong signal that the shareholders will get nothing.

Consumers will remember how companies responded to the pandemic.

Few people expect to return to business as usual, according to a new survey of Americans' economic priorities after the pandemic.

The survey carried out by Capital only and Harris's survey, first reported in today's DealBook newsletter, found that only 25 percent of respondents thought capitalism in its current state was good for society. In contrast, a large majority believe that the pandemic has exposed the underlying structural problems and that large companies should "reset,quot; their priorities.