"Voter suppression,quot; trends as Georgia voters struggle with long lines and equipment problems

It's going to be a long day for voters in Georgia after reports of multiple problems at the polls, but officials and celebrities, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, are encouraging people to stay in line. Voter suppression was trending on social media today due to reports of long lines and team malfunctions in Georgia during the state primary election.

"If you are online, PLEASE do not allow your vote to be suppressed," Bottoms tweeted. PLEASE stay online. They should offer you a provisional ballot if the machines don't work. ”

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger this afternoon said he had launched an investigation into problems in Fulton and DeKalb counties. He called the situation in those counties "unacceptable."

"My office has opened an investigation to determine what these counties must do to resolve these issues before the November election," said Raffensperger. "Obviously, the first time a new voting system is used there will be a learning curve, and voting in a pandemic only increased these difficulties, but all other counties faced these same problems and were significantly better prepared to respond in ways that voters had every opportunity to vote. "

However, some local officials are painting the finger on Raffensperger, believing that these problems are their responsibility.

"I am amazed at what a leadership abdication is, bringing property to counties," said DeKalb commission chairman Steve Bradshaw. "They raised me that if you're wrong, confess."

Some voters reported that they queued for more than two hours just to vote.

There were also viral videos on social media of voters complaining that the machines were not working.

Roommates, if you have problems at the polls in Georgia or in any case of voter suppression, you are urged to call the Electoral Protection Hotline at (866) – OUR VOTING to report problems.

