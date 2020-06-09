Vodafone network in the UK suffers from voice call problems

Image copyright

Subscribers to Vodafone's UK mobile network have struggled to make and receive calls.

While the problem was preventing voice calls from connecting, customers were still able to send text messages and use mobile data.

According to Downdetector, the problem started shortly after 5:00 p.m. BST and affected people across the country.

A Vodafone spokeswoman said a solution had been made at 18:10 BST and that its operations had "started to recover,quot; soon after.

He added that not all Vodafone users had been affected.

Previously, the company had told the that the incident had affected "a large number of customers."

"I understand that it is particularly inconvenient, especially in a closed situation," added a spokesman.

The company said the problem had been caused by a change it had made to block a variety of phone numbers used to make spam calls.

"Somehow that had a negative effect on the voice platform," he explained.