Virgil Films Acquires National Rights to Film Alan Ladd, Studio Boss Behind "Star Wars", "Alien" and More – Up News Info

Virgil Films has acquired the digital rights of EE. USA And Canada for Laddie: the man behind the movies, a full-length look at Alan Ladd Jr. directed by his daughter, Amanda Ladd Jones.

The studio's head and producer is responsible for some of Hollywood's biggest titles, including Star Wars, Alien, Bounty hunter, Fire cars, Police Academy, Brave Heart, Thelma and Louise and Young frankenstein. The film features interviews with George Lucas, Ridley Scott, Sigourney Weaver, Ben Affleck, Ron Howard, Morgan Freeman, Mel Brooks, Richard Donner.

As Up News Info pointed out in a 2017 post, Ladd was discreet in style and a man of few words regarding the industry's talk standards. When he was just 37 years old, having grown up in the industry as the son of a popular Hollywood actor, Ladd became head of production at 20th Century Fox. Before long, he had given the green light to several films that would cement his legacy.

Virgil President Joe Amodei said the rental or purchase of the film will begin in July.

Boy it is told as the story of a daughter's effort "to better understand her father." Jones sits down with Richard Donner, director Lili Fini Zanuck, producer Jenno Topping, and AMPAS president Cheryl Boone Isaacs to learn about Ladd's approach and relationships with talent.

Virgil, who recently announced a Rocky production documentary with voiceover by Sylvester Stallone, was founded by Amodei in 2003. He has made deals with OWN, Sundance Channel Home Entertainment, National Geographic, Major League Baseball Productions and others. Virgil has handled documentaries like the Oscar nominee Restrepo and Glen Campbell … it will be me, as much as Miss representation, Knife forks and I am Chris Farley.