Virat Kohli spills the beans in her first encounter with Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Vira Kohli have the most dreamy marriage in B-town. Their beautiful romance culminated in a fairytale wedding and made headlines for years. Since the wedding, Virushka, as her fans call them, has become the most beloved couple in town.

But not everything was so rosy when they met. Virat Kohli revealed that Anushka was first introduced to her during a filming of an advertising film. He said he was nervous because he was his admirer and at the moment he ended up telling a joke that Anushka did not find funny. In compensation for the discomfort, Virat laughed as Anushka was not amused. It also revealed that Anushka was very confident since she had been on sets before. That just made him more nervous.

Well, it may have started that way. But her love story is definitely one we can't get enough of.