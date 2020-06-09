Villanova striker Saddiq Bey's pledge to remain in the NBA Draft will make some GMs look very smart

There will likely be a dozen or more selected players ahead of Villanova Saddiq Bey's advance in the NBA Draft this October. It depends on how smart and bold the people who make the choices are, which means it will probably be more.

In a few years, various recruited players will inspire puzzled looks or laughter and the inevitable question: Did they choose him over Saddiq?

In his two seasons at Villanova, Bey did not make the All-American first team or average 20 points. He did not play in the Final Four, although there is a fair chance that he would have if the NCAA Tournament had been played in March 2020.

What Bey did, however, was demonstrate an inherent toughness that helped Villanova quickly rebuild after the loss of the top six players from the 2018 NCAA Championship team and claim a share of the Big East 2020 regular season title. .

MORE: When will the NBA resume in 2020? Key dates to know

Mainly it was his shooting ability and offensive versatility that forced Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard to put elite blocker Romaro Gill on the bench during the decisive second half of the game in early March that kept the Wildcats alive. in the conference race. It was Bey's four-point play, which was fouled with a triple with 16:43 remaining, which gave the Wildcats their first double-digit lead in the game.

It was Bey's toughness and competitive fire that allowed coach Jay Wright to compile a 24-7 record in the abbreviated season with a frontcourt measuring 6-9 (first year Jeremiah Robinson-Earl), 6-8 ( Bey) and 6-7 (Jermaine Samuels).

Coach Jay Wright told Sporting News that Bey is a "complete player,quot; and, regarding his transition to the NBA, praised his "combination of potential and immediate willingness to contribute."

Depending on the quality of the international prospects that are selected, the NBA Draft 2020 is likely to end in the debate over the worst drafts in the history of the league. However, even in the most disappointing years, there are players hidden among the teams that turn out to be special. Think of Tim Hardaway as the 14th player chosen in 1989, or Joe Johnson as the 10th pick in 2001 or Kyle Lowry as 24th in 2006.

When circumstances like this develop, we tend to focus on the mistakes made by the teams that missed the opportunity to select these players. We pay less attention to teams and executives smart enough to take advantage of the opportunity that so many others ignored.

Bey will need to improve as a rebounder to become a successful professional, although part of his deficiency in this area is related to his position on offense, often far from the goal, making access to offensive rebounds difficult.

But his offensive ability will give him the playing time necessary to advance in that direction. He shot 45.1 percent on 3-point attempts as a Villanova sophomore, and that was on 79 marks. Within the line, it was converted at a rate of 50 percent.

Defensively, it was essential to Villanova's ability to compete against taller teams. Draft analysts have given him high marks for his ability to compete on that end.

Wright said Tuesday that Bey is making the right decision to become a professional right now.