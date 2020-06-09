Video: Watch the "Massachusetts Commencement 2020,quot; ceremony live

After all, high school seniors in Massachusetts will be able to enjoy a graduation ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic.

WGBH is partnering with Governor Charlie Baker and several special guests for a virtual graduation ceremony that celebrates graduates of the state's 668 public and private schools at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.

Baker will deliver the "Massachusetts Commencement 2020,quot; commencement address, which will also include prerecorded comments from Devin and Jason McCourty of the New England Patriots, members of the Red Sox and Boston Celtics, and multiple celebrities with ties to Massachusetts, including the actor. Steve Carell ("The Office,quot;) and singer Rachel Platten ("Fight Song,quot;).

Members of the Boston Pops Orchestra, with Keith Lockhart conducting, will perform the traditional graduation march music "Pomp and Circumstance,quot;, and students from across Massachusetts will give farewell speeches.

Check out the "Massachusetts 2020 Start,quot; below:

