Video: John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur sizzle in advance of Gallan Goriyan dance number

Last seen together at the acclaimed Batla House, John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur have reunited for something special. The duo is here to win hearts with their sparkling chemistry in the latest T-series song, Gallan Goriyan. Titled Dhvani Bhanushali and British composer and singer Taz, Gallan Goriyan is a fun and lighthearted dance number.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and choreographed by Adil Shaikh, the song's teaser has already garnered more than 90,000 views. Fans seem excited to see the full song very soon. Interestingly, it is the first time, Mrunal is doing a Bollywood dance number. Check out the teaser here.



Opening more or less the same, he said: "This is the first time I have been called to do the typical naach-gaana. I had to rehearse for two weeks, during which our choreographer helped me get rid of my inhibitions on camera." the song, I'm supposed to get John's attention and he'll be seen shamelessly flirting with him. "

Calling John a great support during filming. Mrunal also added that he would say: "Mrunal, don't be scared, if you get stuck, just smile, you have a beautiful smile,quot;.

Meanwhile, Bhushan Kumar and John Abraham have multiple collaborations to come, which are in different stages of production. The actor is nearing the end of the Sanjay Gupta gangster drama, Mumbai Saga. She will then start working on the Satyameva Jayate sequel.