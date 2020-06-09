Video: Alia Bhatt Celebrates Her Staff Member's Birthday At Home

A few days ago, there were photos that went viral where we saw the Kapoors and Bhatts together, relaxing at home. Alia Bhatt with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt posed with Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in these internet clicks. Families have spent a lot of time together. Alia seems to be playing the perfect girlfriend, supporting Ranbir and his family through a difficult time. That's not all, she also makes sure her domestic help has a good time while she is locked up.

A video has gone viral from the Bhatts' house, where we see Alia bringing Rashida's birthday to help her home. All smiles, she is seen cutting the cake with Alia and Shaheen in the video. Alia also rejects a piece of cake as she has just started dieting and does not want to cheat on the first day. Watch the video here: