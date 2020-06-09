Vehicle, ship destroyed in a fire on I-94 near Haggerty – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Michigan State Police say a vehicle and boat were destroyed in a fire on I-94 Eastbound near Haggerty Road.

It happened Tuesday morning, and police said the separate boat from the trailer caused the fire.

MSP says the driver was transported to a local hospital and it appears he had a medical emergency prior to this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Automobile fire: Soldiers were sent to an eastbound vehicle fire I 94 near Haggerty. The preliminary investigation revealed that a driver was pulling a boat eastward when the boat separated from the trailer causing a fire. The vehicle and the boat were destroyed. pic.twitter.com/b86pNmpera – MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) June 9, 2020

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related