Vanderpump governs the abandonment of Stassi Schroeder and Kristin Doute after the Faith Stowers controversy

A Bravo spokesperson confirmed today with Variety that Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute will not return to the set of Vanderpump Rules after they called the police at Faith Stowers about something she wasn't involved in.

Also, Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens will not be returning to the series after the recently revealed tweets. About a week ago, the formerVanderpump Rules The member revealed that two of the series' main stars, Stassi and Kristen, called the police.

On Tuesday, the network issued a statement confirming that none of the above will star Vanderpump Rules more time. This occurs just 24 hours after Schroeder's public relations firm Metro Public Relations and her talent agency UTA released her as a client.

Last week, Stowers was on his IG Live to say that Doute and Schroeder called police after seeing a photo in The Daily Mail of an African American woman who was guilty of theft. Turns out it wasn't Stowers in the picture.

See this post on Instagram #StassiSchroeder and #KristenDoute have been fired from #VanderpumpRules after racist comments resurfaced against their former co-star, #FaithStowers. A post shared by The Four23 (@ thefour23) on June 9, 2020 at 11:13 a.m. PDT

In the past, Schroeder tweeted about the incident and even admitted to calling the police by mistake. Stassi joins the likes of other prolific members of the entertainment community who were fired or lost sponsorship deals in recent weeks, including James Bennet, Adam Rapoport, Lea Michele, and Hannah Brown.

At present, Vanderpump Rules It's on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it's unclear when the cast and crew will start filming new episodes again. Meanwhile, production on TV shows and movies has been postponed as the world slowly returns to normal.

Regarding Lea Michele, the news came out this month that she allegedly treated people terribly on set. Her tweet about George Floyd's injustice sparked a tweet from her Joy co-star Samantha Ware, who says Lea made her feel like her life didn't matter.

After her initial tweet, many other co-stars and cast members accused her of similar "bad girl,quot; behavior.