Van Nuys Pharmacy Owner Speaks After Looting – Up News Info Los Angeles

VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – A family pharmacy in Van Nuys is sharing the story with KCAL9 about how they are recovering after becoming the target of looting during the riots last week over the deaths of George Floyd and other African-Americans who were killed by police officers.

Last Monday, a security video captured people looting the Super Discount Pharmacy. The owner, who just wants to be called Olga, says she doesn't want to focus on civil unrest, but wants to highlight low-income elderly patients who depend on their pharmacy for medications.

"(They are) patients who cannot easily leave their home, patients who depend on their extended family, patients who depend on us for childbirth," Olga said.

Life-saving drugs were stolen and part of the discount pharmacy was bloodied after looters were cut into broken glass.

Kimberlin Tortoledo, who was on her way to her home after a Black Lives Matter protest that closed early due to curfew restrictions, stopped by to help clean up.

"For something to be looted like that, they don't realize how many people will not be able to receive their medications," Tortoledo said.

Tortoledo is the daughter of a small business owner and says she sympathizes with the pharmacy for the losses they are now suffering.

"The money comes and goes, but this is the job of a lifetime," said Tortoledo. "This is someone's dream and they went in and tore it apart and that's not fair."

Both the pharmacy owner and Tortoledo say they are not seeking to embarrass looters.

Olga's mother, who is also a pharmacist, founded Super Discount Pharmacy five years after her family immigrated to the United States.