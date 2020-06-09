UTA Announces New Face Mask Requirement to "Minimize the Risk of COVID-19,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas () – UTA is taking no risk when it comes to the safety of coronavirus students, requiring anyone on campus to cover their faces starting this week.

The new protocol was announced in an email sent by the Office of the President. It applies to "everyone on campus: all students, staff, faculty, contractors, vendors, vendors, and visitors."

"We will all do our part to keep our community safe by continuing to practice safe social distancing, following proper hygiene and sanitation procedures, and wearing masks on campus and in public," Acting President Teik Lim said in the email.

People should wear the masks while "in campus buildings (except in private offices, alone in laboratories, or in dorm rooms or apartments); and in other places on campus where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (for example, student shuttle buses, well attended outdoor events, etc.) "

For those who need it, reusable masks are available in the Central Library and at the information desk of the University Center.

The Department of Environmental Health and Safety has also made available reusable and disposable face masks.

In the email, a three-phase approach to resuming activity on campus is detailed.

"This plan is integrated into three phases, with staff and faculty returning to campus during the summer and early fall, to prepare for the resumption of classes in person."