USWNT wants soccer federation to revoke anthem policy

CHICAGO (AP) – The US National Women's Team. USA He wants the US Soccer Federation. USA Revoke the anthem policy that you instituted after Megan Rapinoe started kneeling during "The Star-Spangled Banner,quot;.

The US Women's Team USA He also wants the federation to publicly declare that the policy was wrong and issue an apology to the team's black players and supporters.

"In addition, we believe the Federation should set out its plans on how it will now support the message and the movement it tried to silence four years ago," said the US women's team. USA In a statement published on the Twitter feed of its players association on Monday night.

Rapinoe knelt during the anthem at a couple of national team games in 2016. She said she wanted to express her solidarity with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who quietly knelt during the national anthem before games. of the NFL to raise awareness of police brutality and racial injustice.

The US Soccer Federation. USA He then passed a policy in February 2017 that stated that players "must respectfully remain,quot; during national anthems. The policy remains in place, although the unions for the men's and women's teams believe that it does not apply to their players due to their union contracts.

Kaepernick and Rapinoe faced strong criticism of the protest for years. But public sentiment has changed since George Floyd's death last month.

Floyd, a black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck while Floyd was handcuffed and said he couldn't breathe. His death sparked protests in Minneapolis and across the country, some of which turned violent.

An attorney for the men's team union also called for the repeal of the policy and an apology in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, which was the first to report on the statement by American women.

The AP left a message seeking comment from the federation.