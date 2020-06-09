Universal 5-Picture Deal Searching Timur Bekmambetov Screenlife Films – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: After a highly profitable collaboration with Bazalevs director Timur Bekmambetov in the movie Screenlife Hostile ($ 1 million budget, $ 65 million gross from WW), Universal and Bekmambetov have reached an agreement to partner on five more films filmed in the format.

Screenlife is a disruptive way of telling stories that avoids traditional cameras by methods that visually drive the narrative through stories that unfold from the point of view of smartphones and computer screens, where most of us spend the most of our waking hours.

Hostile

BH Tilt



The relationship between the studio and the filmmaker began with Bekmambetov's debut as American director, Dear. After raising $ 342M WW with James McAvoy, Angelina Jolie, and Morgan Freeman, that movie has come under fire for a sequel, and Bekmambetov came up with the idea to do it in this new cinematic language he believes in so much.

"Maybe I'll do the sequel on Screenlife," Bekmambetov told Up News Info. "I can't imagine an assassin in today's world running with a gun. Why? It will use drones, it will use computer technology, probably. You no longer need to bend bullets. You need to double ideas. "

Bekmambetov has certainly been doing that with Screenlife, a format that has coincidentally proven to be very conducive to a pandemic. While Hollywood productions have been closed since March, he has been producing five films during the closure of COVID-19.

"During this crazy time, we've been living in Screenlife mode, and it's very organic to produce movies because they can be done while people are home in their safe place," he told Up News Info. “We are all in different cities and we can record screens without meeting. It is the nature of this language, this Screenlife format, to work like this.

"It is a very organic production process, and what we have learned in recent months is that we are the only production technology that allows us to work during constraints," he said. “My actor is in London and I can record his screen from Los Angeles, and he can act and communicate with another actor who is in Sydney, in front of the screen. I am recording their conversation and it is the same as filming them. There is a story, a drama, a love story and they can interact with each other and I record the interaction. It's not just about faces, on Skype and Windows, or a conference system, it's also the character's screen. What I have learned is that it is very important to see the behavior of your character. For example, you're writing something, like the opening shot of a movie where the guy is typing, Googling, How to commit suicide? Through that line, you know everything about him, because we never lied to our screens. We believe displays are part of our internal hood. If you see my screen, you know exactly what I feel, what I do, what I am dreaming.

"We simply decided, why do we need a camera? We need to record our screens, "he said. "We still need a production designer. Instead of a set, we are building the virtual set. My desk is different from yours; We are all unique. In this case, the production designer is filming an event and creating the character's world. The casting director could choose actors for me in one day around the world. I wrote the script with my partner and co-writer, everything was done online, we shared screens and we were all together. If I need a composer, I can Skype and develop ideas, not be in the same space. The editor is in a different city, and the visual effects company too, and we all work together, without being in the same space. It is no longer about our lives in physical space, it is about the behavior and stories about how we live and interact on screens. How we lose relationships and find new ones in today's world. I think to observe and understand today's human community, you need to see that person's device screen. We live on screens, we express ourselves on them and create relationships with them. If robbers are robbing banks, it is no longer about masks and weapons, it is about computer codes. "

Even though his other Screenlife hit searching Bekmambetov said this has not been easy to sell to Hollywood on a gross budget of $ 75 million in WW with a budget of $ 880,000 for Screen Gems. It was Universal Filmed Entertainment Group President Donna Langley who really had the potential.

Bekmambetov said: “Only two months ago we were too abstract, and nobody could understand what I mean when I explain Screenlife, but after two months of isolation, we are all learning to live in a digital universe. We have a long relationship with Universal; I did Dear with them, we had an interesting project in Russia called Black Lightning, the first Russian movie of suphero. And so Hostile. Donna was the first studio executive to say, okay, we'll take a chance and release this movie that will bring a computer screen to the big screen in the theater. It was successful, with Donna and Jason Blum supporting us. And now, they are supporting me as I create my own cinematic language. ”

Langley said: “Timur brings a fresh perspective and a different voice to all of his work. As the industry changes further, it finds new ways to connect with audiences around the world. Timur and the Bazelevs team combine a unique brand of storytelling with technological creativity that makes these films feel current and relevant. We look forward to continued shared success as we expand our partnership. ”

Bekmambetov told Up News Info that he has around 50 Screenlife projects in development, as his team progresses in R # J (a GenZ adaptation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet) and a sequel to searching. He said he and Universal have not focused on which five films will be included in the deal.

"It is a blackboard agreement. I know; not yet," he said. "We agreed that there will be five Screenlife films in different genres, and of course I will talk to them about the cast and the directors, but trust me. Because each Screenlife movie we've made was successful in different ways, some creatively and some commercially, and because it's a new language. We know there will be romantic comedies, science fiction, horror, fantasy, and detective stories like Searching. These will be closely related to audiences that absolutely understand this language, because this is how we live. "

Bekmambetov is represented by WME.