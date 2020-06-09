United States President Donald Trump denounced as cruel and reckless for sharing the Buffalo protesters' conspiracy theory

The President of the United States, Donald Trump He has been criticized as "cruel and reckless,quot; for suggesting that a 75-year-old man shot down during a Black Lives Matter protest could have been "a trap."

Trump wrote on Twitter overnight that the man, Martin Gugino, "fell harder than he was pushed,quot; in images captured by a television team in Buffalo, New York, on Friday. The images led to two police officers accused of assault.

"The Buffalo protester pushed by the police could be an ANTIFA provocateur," Trump wrote, referring to the radical decentralized group Antifa, which means anti-fascists.

"I saw him, he fell harder than they pushed him. He was pointing at the scanner. Could it be a trap?"

Mr. Gugino was shown approaching a police line, before being pushed back and falling onto the trail. You could see blood spilling from his head, but while an officer seemed to be bending over to see how he was doing, a colleague apparently urged him to keep walking.

The two accused officers, Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, pleaded not guilty to second degree assault and were released without bond. They are currently suspended, and 57 other officers resigned from the emergency response team in "solidarity,quot; with the duo.

It seems that Gugino was knocked unconscious and blood can be seen coming out of one ear. (WBFO)

According to CNN, Mr. Gugino, a lifelong activist, is still hospitalized.

Black Lives Matter protests have swept across the US USA And to the world, with hundreds of thousands of people expressing their exhaustion and anger at police brutality and racial injustice ongoing after the death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of the police on May 25.

Many filmed incidents of police brutality like the one in Buffalo have done little to reduce tensions.

Nor does the fact that Trump chose to publish the theory, which according to CNN comes from a segment of Fox News, the same day like Mr. Floyd's funeral , which takes place in Houston after six days of national mourning.

President Donald Trump speaks during a round table with law enforcement officials on June 8, 2020, at the White House in Washington. (AP)

"The President is tweeting conspiracy theories about the Buffalo incident based on no evidence, no evidence," Cuomo wrote on Twitter after the Trump post.