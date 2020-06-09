Union leaders join BLM Los Angeles to ask for LAPD disbursement – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles County's top union leaders pledged on Monday to support Black Lives Matter's agenda by working to disburse the Los Angeles Police Department and redirect those funds to community organizations.

Leaders from United Teachers Los Angeles, Service Employees International Union and others came out for a peaceful protest outside the city hall calling for an end to systemic racism.

"It really is tied to ideologies in which all of America operates, ideologies that have been inherited from generation to generation, ideologies that tell one group of people that they are more dominant and are in a position of power over another group of people." said the protester.

Along with the end of systemic racism, protesters also called for the city to go even further to disburse the Los Angeles police.

"We do not want $ 150 million to be withdrawn from the budget, nor $ 100 million from the budget," said Melina Abdullah, co-founder of BLM-LA. "We want the whole thing. We want to radically reimagine what it means to have public security and community security. ”

Activists say reallocating money from police department budgets to social services is a great idea, but police officials said that even an 8% budget cut will mean significant losses in coverage.

"You're going to end up delaying investigations into murders, rapes and assaults, your violent crimes," said Robert Harris of the Los Angeles Police Protection League. "You are going to decimate our ability to crack down on human trafficking, you are going to remove officers from the homeless task force."

LAPPL is a union that represents more than 9,900 sworn LAPD officers.

BLM-LA leaders said they would not stop their peaceful protests until they see a change.