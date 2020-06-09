UFC "Fight Island,quot; Revealed in Abu Dhabi to Host 4 Shows and Include Colorado Rose Namajunas – Up News Info

The UFC's mysterious "Fight Island,quot; is actually Yas Island, a popular tourist destination in Abu Dhabi, where the mixed martial arts promotion will have four shows in July.

The UFC revealed the location Tuesday and announced a series of fanless shows on Fight Island, beginning with an tentative card featuring three title fights at UFC 251 on July 11.

UFC President Dana White made the headlines at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when he announced plans to stage fights on an unnamed private island where the promotion would not face travel restrictions for fighters living outside the US. USA

While his description evoked images of an exotic setting with a wave-washed octagon amidst palm trees on a secluded beach, White was taking the UFC back to ultra-modern Abu Dhabi. The UFC has organized past fight cards, most recently in September, on the island of leisure in the United Arab Emirates.

The pay-per-view show UFC 251 is expected to be spearheaded by U.S. welterweight title defense Kamaru Usman against Brazil's Gilbert Burns. Australian featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is slated for a rematch with former champion Max Holloway, and Jose Aldo is expected to fight Russian Petr Yan for the vacant bantamweight belt.

UFC 251 will also feature a rematch between former Colorado strawweight champions Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade, according to White.

The UFC will hold subsequent shows on Yas Island on July 15, 18 and 25. The promotion signed a five-year agreement to hold annual events in Abu Dhabi last year.

White told ESPN, the broadcast partner for his promotion, that Fight Island will span a hotel and restaurants along with an octagon. Only people directly involved with the fighting will be allowed inside the area.

White also said the UFC will have a training octagon on the beach.

The UFC led the return of major professional sports in North America with three shows in Florida last month. Since then, the promotion has organized two shows in Las Vegas, and there are three more cards scheduled for this month.

