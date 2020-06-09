Uber eats waives delivery fees for black-owned restaurants

Positive TSR Images: In an effort to support black businesses, Ube rEats just arrived with a tasty treat! In response to customers who wanted to find more black-owned restaurants through the app, Uber Eats decided to forgo delivery fees for people who want to support and order at black-owned restaurants in the United States and Canada.

"We are committed to supporting the black community," CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement, according to ABC News. "As a starting point, we will use Uber Eats to promote Black-owned restaurants while facilitating their support, with no shipping fees for the rest of the year."

That is not the only promise they are making to support black companies. Khosrowshahi said Uber will also offer discounted travel to small black-owned businesses that have been affected by COVID-19, to "aid in their recovery."

Now when you open the app, users will see a fancy black and white header promotion that says "Support Black-Owned Restaurants."

A selection of nearby black-owned restaurants will appear in a list.

“You asked for an easy way to order at Black's owned restaurants, we heard them. Show your support by ordering from any of these restaurants with no delivery fee until 2020, "the application message reads.

The CEO issued a full statement in the days after George Floyd's death in support of the black community and criminal justice reform.

"Uber stands in solidarity with the black community and with peaceful protests against the injustice and racism that have plagued our nation for far too long," Khosrowshahi wrote on Twitter.

Do you want updates directly to your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!