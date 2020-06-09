Two people suffer serious injuries inside the home of McLaren Vale, a man in custody

Two people have suffered stab wounds during an attack inside their home in South Australia.

A man is now in police custody as detectives work to piece together what happened at the McLaren Vale address.

Police were called to a house on Bond Street just before 7pm yesterday, where they found two people with stab wounds.

A man was detained at the scene.

Police have said the attack does not appear to be random.

According to Natarjsha Kramer of Nine, who is on the scene this morning, neighbors said an elderly couple lives in the house.

Police have spent the night calling street residents and combing the scene for evidence.