Two former Atlanta police officers sued Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms after he was fired for using excessive force on local college students.

Roommates, It's been just over a week since six former Atlanta police officers were forced to turn themselves in for excessive use of force by two local college students, and now two of them decide to defend themselves. Two of the recently fired Atlanta police officers are reported to have filed an official lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

@ CBS46 reports that former Atlanta police officers Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner filed a lawsuit against Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Chief of Police Erika Shields. The lawsuit was filed on June 8.th and partially declares that the reasoning derives from "a defect of legal justice would derive from a failure in the performance or from the incorrect performance of official duties,quot;.

In another part of the lawsuit, both former officers affirm that "they were involved in an incident of use of force that arose within the scope and course of their duties,quot; and that "the petitioners have the right to due process before and after and after any disciplinary action in accordance with the statutes, ordinances, and policies of the city of Atlanta. "

Ivory Streeter was in the Atlanta police force for 16 years, while Mark Gardner was in prison for 22 years before they were both fired for the alleged use of excessive force when using an electric pistol on Messiah Young, 22, of Morehouse and Teniyah Pilgrim, 20, of Spelman, and forcibly removing them from their vehicle. The two were in their car after the 8PM curfew in Atlanta on May 30.th that was captured by multiple local media outlets.

As previously reported, both men were fired by Mayor Bottoms the next day, May 31.S t and she said at the time that, "After reviewing that footage, Chief (Erika) Shields and I have made a determination that two of the officers involved in the incident last night will be fired immediately."

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!