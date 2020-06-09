TSMC chips: TSMC says it could fill the order gap if it can't sell chips to Huawei – Latest news

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) could quickly fill any gaps in the order if US restrictions against Huawei Technologies Co Ltd prevent sales to the Chinese company, the company president said.

TSMC's clients include Huawei HiSilicon's chip division. However, Huawei's blacklist in the United States over security concerns and trade disputes with China has left the world's largest contract chipmaker exposed to diplomatic developments between two countries where it also has production bases.

Last month, the company unveiled plans for a $ 12 billion plant in the United States just hours before the US Department of Commerce. USA Describe a proposal to amend the chip export rules, a measure that would restrict TSMC's sales to Huawei.

The amendment would require licenses to sell semiconductors made abroad with US technology to Huawei, the world's largest provider of telecommunications equipment and the second-largest smartphone maker.

When asked at an annual general meeting if TSMC could fill the void of orders left by HiSilicon if the amendment is adopted, TSMC President Mark Liu said: "We hope that does not happen."

"But if it does, we will replace it in no time," he said in the city of Hsinchu, in northern Taiwan, where the provider of Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc. is located.

"It is difficult for me to predict how fast it could fill up immediately."

Liu said TSMC is watching how the rules are implemented and "is still studying,quot; what they mean for the company. He said TSMC does not rule out the possibility of requesting an exemption.

Analysts estimate that TSMC generates around 60% of the income of the United States and 20% of China.

TSMC is not the only company affected by the Sino-US tension, Liu said.

"Please calm down. We will find a solution," he said, answering a question from shareholders about concerns about any impact on TSMC. "We will overcome the challenges one by one."

TSMC's US investment plan is "definitely in line,quot; with the company's interests, and it will help the company gain customer confidence and grow its talent pool, Liu said.

TSMC is still in talks with the US government. USA About subsidies for his new plant to make up for cost differences between Taiwan and the United States, and while the plant will not have direct deals with the military, some customers may be military suppliers, he said. .

Liu was optimistic about overall demand for the technology, even as the coronavirus outbreak has devastated the global economy.

"Everyone can see that iPhone sales are still pretty good."

