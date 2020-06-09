Trump watches debate on racial equality through economic lenses – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – In his comments since the death of George Floyd, President Donald Trump has shared many opinions on the need for "law and order,quot;, on the fight against crime and the dangerous ideas of the "liberal left." When it comes to tackling racism, not so much.

Trump has largely been silent on that, except to argue that a strong economy is the best antidote. He insists that "he has done more for the black community than any other president since Abraham Lincoln."

But the White House's lack of substantive discussion of racism has opened the president to criticism that he has failed to show leadership during the post-Floyd riots and has inflamed the situation with his mantra of "law and order "and tweets about looting and shooting. , vicious dogs and sinister weapons.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, says Trump's relative silence on racism and harsh rhetoric toward protesters have created a confusing dynamic for consistent national conversation.

"I think we have to have the conversation with him absent," Bottoms said. “Having a conversation with him would be like having a conversation with a madman. It wouldn't mean anything.

Trump, for his part, was quick to cite an economy that buzzed before the coronavirus outbreak and benefited all racial groups, along with his work to secure permanent funding for historically black colleges and universities, opportunity zones in cities, and criminal reform sentencing procedures.

But those who flooded the streets after Floyd's death want to know how he plans to tackle the systemic racism they believe is to blame, and what Trump himself believes.

At a recent event that highlighted job growth during May, Trump was asked about his plan to address racial inequality and framed his response through an economic prism:

"What happened to our country, and what you see now, has been happening, is the best thing that can happen for race relations." For the African-American community, for the Asian-American community, for the Spanish-American community, for women, for everything, because our country is very strong and that is my plan. "

Housing Secretary Ben Carson, the high-ranking official of the black administration, suggested over the weekend that Trump will address the issues "in some detail,quot; this week and that Americans should "reserve judgment."

Administration officials say Trump is reviewing several proposals. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has avoided answering directly when asked if Trump believes systemic racism exists, answering only that the president calls "injustice,quot; when he sees it.

