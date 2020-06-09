Trump watches debate on racial equality through economic lenses – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – In his comments since the death of George Floyd, President Donald Trump has shared many opinions on the need for "law and order,quot;, on the fight against crime and the dangerous ideas of the "liberal left." When it comes to tackling racism, not so much.

Trump has largely been silent on that, except to argue that a strong economy is the best antidote. He insists that "he has done more for the black community than any other president since Abraham Lincoln."

But the White House's lack of substantive discussion of racism has opened the president to criticism that he has failed to show leadership during the post-Floyd riots and has inflamed the situation with his mantra of "law and order "and tweets about looting and shooting. , vicious dogs and sinister weapons.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, says Trump's relative silence on racism and harsh rhetoric toward protesters have created a confusing dynamic for consistent national conversation.

"I think we have to have the conversation with him absent," Bottoms said. “Having a conversation with him would be like having a conversation with a madman. It wouldn't mean anything.

Trump, for his part, was quick to cite an economy that buzzed before the coronavirus outbreak and benefited all racial groups, along with his work to secure permanent funding for historically black colleges and universities, opportunity zones in cities, and criminal reform sentencing procedures.

But those who flooded the streets after Floyd's death want to know how he plans to tackle the systemic racism they believe is to blame, and what Trump himself believes.

At a recent event that highlighted job growth during May, Trump was asked about his plan to address racial inequality and framed his response through an economic prism:

"What happened to our country, and what you see now, has been happening, is the best thing that can happen for race relations." For the African-American community, for the Asian-American community, for the Spanish-American community, for women, for everything, because our country is very strong and that is my plan. "

Housing Secretary Ben Carson, the high-ranking official of the black administration, suggested over the weekend that Trump will address the issues "in some detail,quot; this week and that Americans should "reserve judgment."

Administration officials say Trump is reviewing several proposals. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has avoided answering directly when asked if Trump believes systemic racism exists, answering only that the president calls "injustice,quot; when he sees it.

Some Trump aides have spoken internally about getting the president to address the nation about police-community relations and racial injustice, but others have counseled against that, believing it would do no good.

Presidents long before Trump dealt with racism and its effects, from the Kerner commission that Lyndon B. Johnson created to investigate the racial unrest of the 1960s to Bill Clinton's "Race Initiative,quot; and the "summit of the White House beer "that Barack Obama celebrated in 2009 with African American Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates and the white police sergeant in Cambridge, Massachusetts, who had arrested Gates after a misunderstanding outside his home.

More discussion is needed, said Meena Bose, presidential historian at Hofstra University.

"I don't know if the United States has really had a sustained conversation about race and struggled with these questions, really, in that extended way that we saw in the 1950s and 1960s," Bose said.

Trump has said Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder after holding Floyd's neck below his knee for several minutes, must have been "broken."

During two weeks of daily protests, tens of thousands of Americans from urban centers to small towns have called for police reform and a trial on the stain of racial injustice.

Meanwhile, Trump has focused on organized leftist protesters and has tried to argue that disaster awaits if the nation turns its back on it in November and elects Democrat Joe Biden. The president used Twitter on Tuesday to claim without evidence that a 75-year-old protester from Buffalo, New York who was seriously injured by police belonged to radical Antifa and Democrats should "let the police do their job."

"Sometimes you will see horrible things like the ones we saw recently," he said, referring to Floyd's death at a White House meeting Monday with law enforcement officials. "But 99, I say 99.9, but come on, 99 percent of them are great people."

Trump, a former real estate developer who attended the best schools and lived in a penthouse in Manhattan before moving to the White House, has had a difficult relationship with the black community.

In 1989, he pulled a full-page ad in New York newspapers after the arrest of five young black and Latino men for the assault of a white woman jogging in Central Park in which he urged: "RETURN THE DEATH PENALTY." BRING OUR POLICE! The men's convictions, known as the Central Park Five, were vacated in 2002 after another man confessed. Trump never apologized.

Earlier in his real estate career, Trump and his father were sued by the Justice Department for violating fair housing laws by discriminating against black applicants. The triumphs finally entered into a consent decree but they admitted no guilt.

Before his 2016 career, Trump spent years pushing the false claim that President Barack Obama, the nation's only black president, was not born in the United States.

The Rev. Darrell Scott, a Cleveland pastor who has served as Trump's liaison with the African-American community, said that prior to Floyd's murder, there was a relative "détente,quot; in the conversation because Trump had made progress in addressing economic inequality.

"The fact is, the mainstream media will not give the president the credit he deserves for improving the lives of the black community," Scott said. "And make sure that George Floyd's death will be a catalyst for change."

Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta, praised Defense Secretary Mark Esper for publicly disagreeing with the President's push to deploy active duty military to calm the unrest, and former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis for repudiating the handling of the crisis. by the president. He noted that Trump's wife Melania has called for unity and peace.

"We may not agree with the policies, but there is fundamentally a kindness in everyone's heart," said Bottoms, who is among several people Biden is considering as his presidential vice president. "And that's what we're seeing from everyone except Donald Trump."

___

Madhani reported from Chicago and Lemire reported from New York.