Travis Scott Likes Like on Iggy Azalea's Most Popular Posts, While Apparently Following a Breakup with Kylie Jenner

The rapper made her way to her platform to show off her curves as usual and looks like she got some attention from her rapper Travis Scott! That being said, fans definitely noticed that he left some “ likes '' in several of Iggy Azalea's photos and now they think he may have something for her.

This also comes amid speculation that he and his baby mom, Kylie Jenner, may be getting back together after a previous break.

Iggy, like many others, is really getting bored in quarantine, that's why he's spent time dressing well, even though there's nowhere to go, and taking hot photos for the ‘gram!

After all, the Australian rapper is known for her small waist and curvy body, so she definitely has a lot of confidence in what she has to show.

Judging from the photos he's posted, it really seems like nothing about his amazing looks has changed in the quarantine.

In fact, it looks like she could have used all her free time to exercise more because one of the photos showed her abs and they looked more defined than ever!

In addition to Travis, French Montana was also among the half a million fans of that photo, so it's safe to say that Iggy has a lot of fans.

Then two days later, he returned to the platform to share another couple of photos, this time looking more glamorous and once again Travis liked this post too!

In the caption, the rapper wrote: ‘For the record, I didn't really go anywhere. Just a harmless quarantine disguise situation, to make sure people understood that he wasn't breaking the quarantine.

Meanwhile, there are insider reports that, while isolated, along with their daughter, Stormi, Kylie, and Travis have been closing in.

Whether or not that will bring them back together again, that remains to be seen!



